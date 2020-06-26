PGA TOUR Statement – COVID-19 testing update

PGA TOUR member Denny McCarthy has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship prior to the second round after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I was feeling pretty tired and sore after the round yesterday but didn’t think much of it because I had practiced a lot Monday to Wednesday,” said McCarthy. “Last night, I woke up in the middle of the night with additional aches and soreness and sensed something was off. I felt like the only thing to do was get tested at that point before I went to the course.”

McCarthy will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation under CDC guidelines. McCarthy’s caddie, Derek Smith, tested negative on Friday.

For the health and well-being of all associated with the tournament and those within the community, the TOUR is implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts, including working with those who may have had close contact with him. As a result, a total of 16 additional tests were or will be administered on Friday; thus far, McCarthy is the lone positive.

The two players who played alongside McCarthy in the first round, Matt Wallace and Bud Cauley, both tested negative on Friday morning, with Cauley testing negative twice. Both of their caddies, David McNeill (Wallace) and Matt Hauser (Cauley) also tested negative.

Despite testing negative on two occasions Friday, Cauley has withdrawn as a precautionary measure.

“I’m very thankful I have tested negative but have decided to withdraw out of an abundance of caution for my peers and everyone involved with the tournament,” said Cauley.

McCarthy is the third PGA TOUR member to test positive for Coronavirus since the PGA TOUR’s Return to Golf on June 11 (Nick Watney at last week’s RBC Heritage, Cameron Champ earlier this week). A total of 428 individuals (players, caddies, essential personnel) underwent on-site testing prior to the start of this week’s action, with three positive results: Champ and caddies Ken Comboy and Ricky Elliott. At this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event, the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, testing has been 100% negative.

“Denny has our full support as he self-isolates here in Hartford and recovers, and I know I speak for the entire TOUR membership in thanking him for doing the right thing in requesting an additional test before heading to the golf course today,” said Jay Monahan, PGA TOUR Commissioner. “What Denny, Bud and others are demonstrating is exactly what we asked of everyone – continue to do your part in taking this virus seriously and keeping not only your own health as a priority, but also that of your fellow competitors and those you may come in contact with. Today’s update again demonstrates our rigorous and quick testing, contact tracing capabilities and overall healthy and safety protocols. We will continue to liaise directly with local and state government and health officials this week and throughout our Return to Golf.”