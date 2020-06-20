-
PGA TOUR update following Nick Watney WD
June 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
HILTON HEAD, S.C. – In the wake of Nick Watney’s positive test for the coronavirus on Friday, the PGA TOUR tested 11 additional people who may have come in close contact with the five-time winner.
All 11 test results were negative with results of a confirmatory test of the same 11 samples currently pending. The quick response that included contact tracing was part of a detailed plan the PGA TOUR put in place in consultation with medical experts for its return to golf.
Watney is the only player to test positive since the TOUR resumed competition last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Everyone tested at Colonial Country Club last week was negative.
The TOUR did not release the identity of the people tested. But after finishing their second rounds on Friday at the RBC Heritage, Vaughn Taylor and Luke List – who played with Watney in the first round – said they planned to be tested, along with their caddies.
Watney was among 359 negative tests at the start of the week. However, he felt minor symptoms on Friday morning and after consulting with a doctor, he was tested for a second time and the result was positive. He was allowed on the grounds at Harbour Town on Friday until receiving the positive result.
Watney will now self-isolate in accordance with CDC guidelines.
