ESPN+ to stream PGA TOUR Featured Hole coverage each weekend through culmination of 2020 FedExCup Playoffs
Live coverage of two featured holes from PGA TOUR LIVE on Saturdays and Sundays in 2020
June 12, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
ESPN+ and the PGA TOUR have reached an agreement for ESPN+ to stream live, featured-hole coverage from 12 PGA TOUR events this season, starting with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend through the FedExCup Playoffs and the TOUR Championship, Sept. 6-7 in Atlanta. The new pact comes ahead of the launch of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, the nine-year domestic rights agreement announced in March, which begins in 2022.
For the remainder of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season, ESPN+ will stream coverage of two featured holes on Saturday and Sunday of each event, concurrent with the full telecast on CBS or NBC. The featured holes will be selected each day by the PGA TOUR.
PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Hole Coverage on ESPN+ Broadcast Coverage June 13-14 | Charles Schwab Challenge – Fort Worth, TX CBS June 20-21 | RBC Heritage – Hilton Head, SC CBS June 27-28 | Travelers Championship – Cromwell, CT CBS July 4-5 | Rocket Mortgage Classic – Detroit, MI CBS July 11-12 | TBD (Replacement for John Deere Classic) – Dublin, OH CBS July 18-19 | The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide – Dublin, OH CBS July 25-26 | 3M Open – Blaine, MN CBS August 1-2 | WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational – Memphis, TN CBS August 15-16 | Wyndham Championship – Greensboro, NC CBS August 22-23 | FedExCup Playoffs: THE NORTHERN TRUST – Norton, MA CBS August 29-30 | FedExCup Playoffs: BMW Championship – Olympia Fields, IL NBC September 6-7 | FedExCup Playoffs: TOUR Championship – Atlanta, GA NBC
“We’re excited to be adding live PGA TOUR coverage to ESPN+ as this season resumes, and we look forward to ESPN+ being the future home of PGA TOUR LIVE beginning in 2022,” said Russell Wolff, Executive Vice President & General Manager, ESPN+.
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+
When it launches at the start of the 2022 season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will deliver to golf fans more than 4,000 hours of live coverage from 36 tournaments a year, including a full four days of coverage at 28 events with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also feature on-demand replays of PGA TOUR events, original golf programs, speed round recaps and more.
The coverage of PGA TOUR featured holes this season complements upcoming ESPN and ESPN+ coverage of the PGA Championship and the Masters. ESPN+ will be available to ESPN+ subscribers as part of the base subscription, which is available through the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices, ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ at a discounted price.
