-
-
Workday to sponsor official TOUR event at Muirfield Village
The new event will take the place of recently canceled John Deere Classic
-
June 02, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- June 02, 2020
- The John Deere Classic will return in 2021. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
The PGA TOUR is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with Workday to title sponsor an official TOUR event, taking place July 6-12 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, the week immediately preceding the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, to be contested at the same location, July 13-19. The new full field, open event will be played without spectators and takes the place of the recently canceled John Deere Classic, which will return to the schedule next year.
The TOUR will issue a full release with more details as those are finalized this week.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.