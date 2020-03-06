PGA TOUR statement regarding Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The PGA TOUR is very mindful of concerns regarding the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 in light of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play being held in three weeks in Austin, Texas. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our tournament teams, volunteers, players, fans, sponsors and anyone associated with the event.

We have been and are continuing to monitor the developing situation closely through updates from the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization. Based upon current knowledge and their recommendations on planning for mass gatherings, we are proceeding as scheduled with the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play later this month. We will continue to review the available information with authorities and take appropriate action as advised.



In the meantime, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play has established protocols to promote the health and safety of our fans and constituents who will be on site later this month, including the installation of additional hand-sanitizing stations at all restroom locations, along with additional stations positioned in high-traffic fan zones and in the volunteer headquarters and the provision of sanitizing wipes in all hospitality locations. Fans will also be permitted to bring hand sanitizer into the tournament. The championship is also ensuring thorough cleaning practices with disinfectant in restrooms and food-vending areas each night, and reinforcing with staff and volunteers to be extra vigilant with regards to personal hygiene (hand washing with soap and water 20 seconds or more, covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, etc.).



Furthermore, fans should be aware that – out of an overabundance of caution – some players may decline to sign autographs at the event. This is out of respect for the health and well-being of all involved, and the PGA TOUR and its players greatly appreciate your understanding.

We encourage our fans to stay informed on the developments of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 through official sources such as CDC and refrain from attending the tournament if you are ill. We will provide further updates as new information becomes available.

