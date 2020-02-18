-
PGA TOUR announces Hoffman as Player Advisory Council Chairman for 2020
February 18, 2020
- Charley Hoffman has been elected Chairman of the Player Advisory Council (PAC) by the TOUR’s membership for the 2020 calendar year. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR announced today that Charley Hoffman has been elected Chairman of the Player Advisory Council (PAC) by the TOUR’s membership for the 2020 calendar year. Voting ended on Friday, Feb. 7.
The 16-member PAC advises and consults with the PGA TOUR Policy Board (Board of Directors) and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the TOUR.
Charley Hoffman, who prevailed over Peter Malnati and Justin Thomas, will succeed Johnson Wagner as a Player Director on the PGA TOUR Policy Board next year, serving a three-year term (2021-23). He will join James Hahn (2020-22), Kevin Kisner (2020-22) and Jordan Spieth (2019-21) on the Policy Board.
Hoffman, 43, joined the PGA TOUR in 2006. The four-time PGA TOUR winner is one of nine players to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs in each season since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007. Hoffman also represented the United States at the 2017 Presidents Cup.
The PGA TOUR announced the 16 players serving on the PAC for 2020 on Jan. 13:
2020 Player Advisory Council
Ryan Armour
Paul Casey
David Hearn
Harry Higgs
Charley Hoffman
Billy Horschel
Zach Johnson
Russell Knox
Anirban Lahiri
Peter Malnati
Rory McIlroy
Ryan Palmer
Jon Rahm
Kevin Streelman
Justin Thomas
Harold Varner III
