  • PGA TOUR announces Hoffman as Player Advisory Council Chairman for 2020

  • Charley Hoffman has been elected Chairman of the Player Advisory Council (PAC) by the TOUR’s membership for the 2020 calendar year. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)Charley Hoffman has been elected Chairman of the Player Advisory Council (PAC) by the TOUR’s membership for the 2020 calendar year. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)