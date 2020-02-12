PGA TOUR Series-China postpones Qualifying Tournaments, announces delay to start of regular season

BEIJING — Due to the continuing concern over the coronavirus that originated in China but has since spread to other countries, PGA TOUR Series-China announced Wednesday it is postponing two Qualifying Tournaments scheduled for Bintan, Indonesia, and Phuket, Thailand. Earlier in the day, Tour officials notified those players scheduled to compete in the tournaments that annually help determine Tour membership.

As a result of this decision, PGA TOUR Series-China will also postpone the first four tournaments of the previously released regular season schedule, aiming to play the two postponed Qualifying Tournaments sometime in the latter part of April or early May, with the regular season beginning in the latter part of May or early June. The Tour is planning on a 10-tournament regular season schedule, which will still include 2021 Korn Ferry Tour benefits going to the best-performing players.

Postponed tournaments are the Sanya Championship (March 23-29); the Haikou Classic (March 30-April 5); the Chongqing Championship (April 6-12); and the Guangzhou Open (April 13-19).

“We watched and scrutinized the situation closely, and we did not make this decision lightly. After consultation with a variety of agencies, we determined postponement of the Qualifying Tournaments and the start of the regular season are the best courses of action at this time,” said Greg Carlson, PGA TOUR Series-China Executive Director. “This is a major international health issue, and we will do everything possible to ensure the safety and well-being of our players and everybody else associated with these two tournaments.

The Series had originally planned to play a Qualifying Tournament in Haikou, China, announcing last week it was moving that tournament to Indonesia in response to the concern playing in China presented. Carlson noted the Series is still dealing with many unknowns related to the coronavirus, with new information coming in daily.

“We know this alters our players’ plans, and we have been in communication with them, keeping them abreast of the situation. Players who signed up for either of these tournaments will have the choice of re-entering the rescheduled Qualifying Tournaments or receiving full refunds on their application fees.”

“We appreciate Laguna Phuket in Thailand and Laguna Bintan in Indonesia first making their courses available to us and second being flexible because of this situation,” Carlson continued. “Laguna Golf is an important partner, and we know those courses will continue to operate as usual to regular visitors. We just felt we needed to delay our Qualifying Tournaments at those sites for right now.”

“We appreciate the patience our players have shown during what is a difficult time as they try to prepare for their seasons. At the same time, we don’t want to do anything that might jeopardize the health of them or anybody else who is involved in PGA TOUR Series-China,” Carlson added.

The Tour will make additional announcements as more information becomes available.