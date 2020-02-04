-
PGA TOUR statement on USGA/R&A Distance Report
February 04, 2020
The PGA TOUR has released a statement on the USGA/R&A Distance Report.
"Since 2003, we have been working closely with the USGA and The R&A to closely monitor distance, and this latest report is an expanded and thorough review of the topic, and others, which are all important to the game. The R&A and the USGA are our partners, and the PGA TOUR will continue to collaborate with them, along with all of our other industry partners, on the next steps in this process. We believe the game is best served when all are working in a unified way, and we intend to continue to approach this issue in that manner. The PGA TOUR is committed to ensuring any future solutions identified benefit the game as a whole without negatively impacting the TOUR, its players or our fans’ enjoyment of our sport."
