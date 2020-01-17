Frequently asked questions about PGA TOUR LIVE

Customer Service Contact Information

US Customers :

For PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold users: :

• Email: Support@nbcsportsgold.com

• Phone: 833-888-6227

• Click here to submit a ticket online.

For PGA TOUR LIVE on Amazon Prime Video users:

• Click here to access the Prime Video Help Center.

International Customers:

For PGA TOUR LIVE international customer support:

• Click here to access the GOLFTV Help Center.

PGA TOUR LIVE FAQs (U.S. Users)

Q: Where can I watch PGA TOUR LIVE coverage?

A: PGA TOUR LIVE is available through NBC Sports Gold and Amazon Prime Video. Both services provide all the live Featured Group and Featured Hole content you’ve come to love, plus access to video-on-demand clips like Speed Rounds and full event replays.

Q: What is NBC Sports Gold?

A: NBC Sports Gold is a subscription live streaming product from NBC Sports Digital. Users are able to purchase individual packages of content for a specific sport or league like the “Premier League Pass” or “Cycling Pass”.

Q: What is Amazon Prime Video?

A: As a Prime member, you have free access to thousands of popular movies and TV Shows through Amazon Prime Video. PGA TOUR LIVE is available to Prime members for an additional monthly or annual fee.

Q: Where do I purchase PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold?

A: Beginning in 2020, users can access PGA TOUR LIVE via in-app purchase in the iOS and Google Play stores. Download the NBC Sports app and navigate to NBC Sports Gold > PGA TOUR LIVE for more info. To purchase on web, you can do so by going to nbcsports.com/golf/pga-tour-live.

Q: Where do I purchase PGA TOUR LIVE on Amazon Prime Video?

A: For more information on becoming a Prime member, click here . If you are already a Prime member, click here.

Q: What platforms is PGA TOUR LIVE currently available on?

A: On NBC Sports Gold, PGA TOUR LIVE is available on web (NBCSportsGold.com), Apple iOS & tvOS, Android, AndroidTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

For the complete list of supported devices on Amazon Prime Video, click here.

Q: How much does PGA TOUR LIVE cost?

A: PGA TOUR LIVE is available through a monthly subscription for $9.99 /month, or, save nearly 50% off the monthly price by purchasing an annual pass for $64.99 .

Q: When will coverage begin and what tournaments are you covering?

A: PGA TOUR LIVE will cover 34 events in the 2020 calendar year, beginning at The American Express (Jan 16-19, 2020) and running through the RSM Classic in late November. This excludes the majors (The Masters, U.S. Open, The Open Championship, PGA Championship) and alternate-field events.

Q: Does my NBC Sports Gold subscription include other live sports?

A: No, each sport on NBC Sports Gold is sold individually so you can subscribe only to the content you want.