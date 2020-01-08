Flaherty joins PGA TOUR Policy Board as an Independent Director

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR Policy Board announced today that Mark A. Flaherty, an Independent Director for Goldman Sachs and former Vice Chairman of the Wellington Management Company, has accepted an invitation to join the Board as an Independent Director.

Flaherty replaces John McCoy, who stepped down at the end of 2018. One of five Policy Board Independent Directors, Flaherty joins Chairman Edward Herlihy, Victor Ganzi, Mary Meeker and Randall Stephenson.

“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, we’re thrilled to have someone with Mark’s character, career accomplishments and deep knowledge of the global financial markets join the PGA TOUR Policy Board,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “In addition to these qualities, Mark has a special passion for the game that will make him a tremendous asset to the PGA TOUR as an Independent Director.”

Flaherty has been an Independent Director for Goldman Sachs since 2014 and currently serves on the Audit, Risk and Governance Committees. During his tenure at Wellington Management Company, Flaherty served as the Director of Global Investment Services and as Partner and Senior Vice President, as well as Vice Chairman of Global Investment Services. Prior to Wellington, he worked at Standish, Ayer, & Wood where he was a Partner and Director of Equity Trading.

“The current and former members of the PGA TOUR Policy Board have done an outstanding job over many decades navigating and driving change in the world of professional golf,” said Flaherty. “I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity to play a role in improving the PGA TOUR experience for fans, players, sponsors and other partners in a rapidly changing global environment. I learned the game of golf at an early age from caddying, and I owe a lot back to the game for the life lessons and experiences it has given to me.”

A graduate of Providence College, Flaherty also is a member of The Newman School Board of Trustees, the Board of Directors for Boston Scholar Athletes and is a former member of the Providence College Board of Trustees.

In addition to the Independent Directors, the PGA TOUR Policy Board includes four Player Directors from the PGA TOUR, Player Directors from PGA TOUR Champions, and a PGA of America Director. The Board is tasked with directing business strategies, establishing corporate policies and regulations, setting financial objectives and ensuring the financial success of the TOUR.