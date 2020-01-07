XUMO Renews Partnership with PGA TOUR for 2020

IRVINE, Calif. - XUMO , a pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, today announced it has renewed its partnership with the PGA TOUR , whose popular channel on XUMO continues to deliver non-stop, official PGA TOUR programming, including PGA TOUR highlights, player interviews, tournament previews, and live Featured Holes coverage from PGA TOUR LIVE.

“Launching nearly two years ago, the PGA TOUR channel on XUMO has become one of the most popular within our sports genre, and fans will be thrilled to again get VIP access to the best tournaments, highlights, recaps, and live Featured Holes this year,” said Stefan Van Engen, SVP of content partnerships and programming at XUMO. “As XUMO’s distribution footprint continues to expand, so does the streaming audience for the PGA TOUR, where we offer golf enthusiasts best-in-class sports entertainment from the world’s leading source.”

A fan favorite, the PGA TOUR channel on XUMO continues to grow, now featuring over 150 hours of live programming, including 22 events of Featured Holes coverage commencing with the Farmers Insurance Open through the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs at the TOUR Championship. Other notable Featured Holes include Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, 16th Par-3; THE PLAYERS Championship, TPC Sawgrass, 17th, Par-3; The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village GC, 12th, Par-3; and TOUR Championship, East Lake GC, 18th, Par-5; and more. In addition to offering expanded highlights, player interviews and tournament recap shows, XUMO will replay 67 of Tiger Woods’ PGA TOUR victories on-demand for viewers to enjoy as he chases his PGA TOUR record 83rd win.

“XUMO has been a great distribution partner, helping bring PGA TOUR content to new audiences across a multitude of screens, devices and set-top boxes,” said Luis Goicouria, the PGA TOUR’s senior vice president of media. “We see tremendous value in XUMO’s ability to deliver our content in a manner that fans prefer.”