NBC special to showcase 'Must-See Moments of the Decade'
Special set to air Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC
December 18, 2019
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Must-See Moments of the Decade will take an extended look at some of the most memorable stories from the PGA TOUR. (PGA TOUR)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – NBC Sports will air an hour-long special titled PGA TOUR 2019: Must-See Moments of the Decade sponsored by Myrbetriq (mirabegron) that will look back on incredible shots and storylines that shaped the decade. The NBC Sports feature, produced by PGA TOUR Entertainment, will air on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET.
The 2010s have been an incredible era on the PGA TOUR as players have thrilled audiences and impacted fans worldwide. Must-See Moments of the Decade will take an extended look at some of the most memorable stories from the decade through in-depth interviews with players and analysts who experienced them first-hand.
Along with highlighting key storylines and themes of the decade, the special will relive the drama of Rickie Fowler’s heroics on the famed Island Green at THE PLAYERS Championship, Billy Horschel’s improbable path to a FedExCup title, Jonathan Byrd’s incredible playoff-winning hole-in-one amidst darkness at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, as well as Tiger Woods’ growing legacy.
For a preview of the special, visit PGATOUR.COM.
