Barracuda Championship renews title sponsor Barracuda Networks and secures new host facility

RENO, Nevada -- With the return of their title sponsor, Barracuda Networks, and a new host facility, the PGA TOUR’s Barracuda Championship has anchored its future in the Reno-Tahoe region. The tournament returns June 29 – July 5, 2020.

Barracuda has signed a multi-year extension to continue as the title sponsor. The Bay Area tech company took over as title sponsor in 2014.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be back as the title sponsor and to continue the PGA TOUR’s tradition of giving back to the communities it plays in,” said BJ Jenkins, president and CEO at Barracuda. “This year is on track to be our best and most exciting competition yet. The tournament brings together several of golf’s top performers to compete in one of the most spectacular settings, and provides the opportunity to bring our best customers, partners and friends to the exceptional Reno-Tahoe community to share this experience with us.”

After several months of anticipation, the Barracuda Championship will now call Truckee, California, home. The tournament will be held at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Golf Course, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Design.

“Behind the scenes, we were very confident about securing a new home and Barracuda’s continued support of an event that has been on the PGA TOUR schedule since 1999,” said Barracuda Championship Tournament Director Chris Hoff. “We are thrilled to once again partner with Barracuda and thank them as we embark on this new chapter in tournament history. In our search for a new PGA TOUR tournament venue, the Old Greenwood Golf Course at Tahoe Mountain Club stood out from the beginning, which says a lot about the location and the course.”

Opened in 2004, Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Golf Course is nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains on 600 acres of forest and meadowland. Located at nearly 6,000 feet above sea level, golf shots at Old Greenwood will travel an average of 10-15 percent further, making the course an ideal fit or the tournament’s unique Modified Stableford format.

Hoff continued, “We are truly looking forward to this new chapter. Old Greenwood is the perfect fit with a challenging Jack Nicklaus Signature course and an ownership group and community that recognizes the value and prestige that comes with hosting a PGA TOUR event. Furthermore, the proximity to Reno of the Tahoe Mountain Club is very similar to our former host venue.”

The course evokes a feeling of seclusion but is just five minutes east of downtown Truckee, a bustling mountain town known for outdoor enthusiasts, and less than a 30-minute drive from downtown Reno as well as North Lake Tahoe.

“We are honored to host the Barracuda Championship, and for the world of PGA TOUR players and fans to experience the splendor of Old Greenwood,” said Paradigm8 (P|8) Principal Hayes Parzybok. P|8 is the parent company of Tahoe Mountain Club and its collection of touchpoints, including Old Greenwood Golf Course.

“From the onset, we’ve been on a mission to partner with the best in the business to create memorable moments,” said P|8 Principal Brian Helm. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate our course and the sport more than with the Barracuda Championship and the PGA TOUR.”

Next year’s tournament will be held two weeks earlier on the PGA TOUR schedule due to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, which begin July 24. Golf was reinstated as an official Olympic event for the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.