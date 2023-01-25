Agronomy volunteers get insider’s look at Farmers Insurance Open

The two were selected by the Diversity, Education and Inclusion Advisory Board of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America to work at the event. The initiative also supports Farmers’ commitment to continuing education, as well as to DEI.

For Galvan, it was a short trip. He’s the landscape manager at The Santaluz Club, which is about 20 miles away from Torrey Pines, the scenic municipal layout on the Pacific coast. But what happens at Torrey this week is on a much bigger scale than the Rees Jones layout he helps maintain.

“We have golf tournaments here at work, but they're just different,” Galvan says. “This is professional. This is, everyone's watching, everyone's looking at the grass on TV. It needs to be perfect. I just wanted to get an experience for what that entails.”

The two have been on the property since a welcome dinner on Saturday night. They’re working daily shifts from 5:15-8:30 a.m. and 2:15-7 p.m. doing a variety of assignments like bunkers, data collection, hand-watering and course cleanup. They can use their free time to rest, network with peers or check out the competition between the PGA TOUR’s best.

“They’re all great to watch,” says Galvan, who has a 15 handicap. “They're like robots. Their swings are just, I mean, it's all that practice. They do everything. It's just, wow.”

Galvan came to the United States from Mexico when he was 4. He had his own landscape company until rising insurance costs compelled him to look for a job with benefits. He now works full-time at Santaluz and recently completed his Turf Grass certificate at Penn State.

“It's great,” says Galvan, who gets up at 3 a.m. each day and drives 90 minutes to Santaluz from his home in Hemet, California. “I like to play golf and I do enjoy the whole aspect of the scheduling of, like, the fertilizer program, the mowing program. There's always something to do.”

As the landscape manager, Galvan is responsible for the environs around the course outside the rough, fairways and greens. Among his responsibilities are tree-trimming, planting seasonal vegetation and removing plants that have seen better days.

“I guess you could call it golf course maintenance but it’s a separate division,” says Galvan, whose crew also takes care of requests from homeowners who live on the golf course.

Next, the 39-year-old plans to work on his Associates of Science degree. He hopes to move to the course maintenance side of the operation at Santaluz, an upscale private community that also includes a vineyard that makes Merlot and Sangiovese.