  • BEYOND THE ROPES

    Agronomy volunteers get insider’s look at Farmers Insurance Open

    DEI effort by Golf Course Superintendents Association of America sent two to Torrey Pines

  • Dee Robideau and Agustin Galvan at the Farmers Insurance Open. (Mike Strauss, GCSAA Media Relations Manager)Dee Robideau and Agustin Galvan at the Farmers Insurance Open. (Mike Strauss, GCSAA Media Relations Manager)