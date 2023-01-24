How three legends inspired Farmers Insurance Open exemption Michael Herrera

Curiosity brought Herrera, the son of Guatemalan immigrants, to the game of golf. He lived in Los Angeles until he was 8 and Hugo moved his family to the more affordable Moreno Valley, which is about a 90-minute drive to the east. Every time his family would go to the mall there, they’d pass a nine-hole municipal course called the Cottonwood Golf Center. “I started asking my dad like, ‘Hey, we should go try this sport,’” Herrera recalls. “At the time, I didn’t know what it was. I just saw flags and people walking around in grass. I'm like, ‘Let's go try that. I don't know what it is.’