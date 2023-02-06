-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am payouts and points: Justin Rose earns $1.62 million and 500 FedExCup points
February 06, 2023
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.com
What’s better than two walks around Pebble Beach for your job? How about an extra day to complete the second stroll, especially if it results in a trophy!
For the first time in a little over four years, Justin Rose connected for victory on the PGA TOUR at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It’s his 11th career TOUR title and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.
Because wind delayed action on Saturday and a cut was promised not to fall until three rounds were complete – Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course shared duties for all three – a Monday finish was unavoidable. All 75 who made the cut played the host course in the finale. Rose completed nine holes of it on Sunday, and then returned for a morning nine today in fabulous conditions. With a bogey-free, 3-under 33 on his inward side, he posted 6-under 66 and prevailed by three at 18-under 269.
Although the 42-year-old Englishman hadn’t won anywhere in recent memory, he was a respectable +2800 at BetMGM to do just that on the Tuesday prior to the tournament. That was tied for eighth-shortest among outrights (with fellow 40something Matt Kuchar, who missed the cut).
Matt Fitzpatrick was the favorite at +900, but he MC’d by three. Viktor Hovland (T13) and Jordan Spieth (T63) were next-shortest at +1000.
Brendon Todd (+8000) and Brandon Wu (+12500) were in position to pay big if Rose faltered. Instead, they settle for a share of second place.
In his first experience as a defending champion, Tom Hoge (+2000) finished T48.
POSITION PLAYER TOTAL FEDEXCUP POINTS EARNINGS 1 Justin Rose 269/ -18 500.000 $1,620,000.00 T2 Brendon Todd 272/ -15 245.000 $801,000.00 T2 Brandon Wu 272/ -15 245.000 $801,000.00 T4 Peter Malnati 273/ -14 115.000 $378,750.00 T4 Denny McCarthy 273/ -14 115.000 $378,750.00 T4 Keith Mitchell 273/ -14 115.000 $378,750.00 T7 Joseph Bramlett 275/ -12 82.500 $273,375.00 T7 Ryan Moore 275/ -12 82.500 $273,375.00 T7 Taylor Pendrith 275/ -12 82.500 $273,375.00 T7 Kevin Yu 275/ -12 82.500 $273,375.00 T11 Beau Hossler 276/ -11 67.500 $218,250.00 T11 Michael Kim 276/ -11 67.500 $218,250.00 T13 Viktor Hovland 277/ -10 58.500 $182,250.00 T13 Ben Martin 277/ -10 58.500 $182,250.00 T15 Eric Cole 278/ -9 51.000 $146,250.00 T15 Hank Lebioda 278/ -9 51.000 $146,250.00 T15 Taylor Moore 278/ -9 51.000 $146,250.00 T15 Seamus Power 278/ -9 51.000 $146,250.00 T15 Scott Stallings 278/ -9 51.000 $146,250.00 T20 Jonas Blixt 279/ -8 37.556 $88,950.00 T20 Brent Grant 279/ -8 37.556 $88,950.00 T20 Garrick Higgo 279/ -8 37.556 $88,950.00 T20 Mark Hubbard 279/ -8 37.556 $88,950.00 T20 Andrew Novak 279/ -8 37.556 $88,950.00 T20 Robby Shelton 279/ -8 37.556 $88,950.00 T20 Nick Taylor 279/ -8 37.556 $88,950.00 T20 Martin Trainer 279/ -8 37.556 $88,950.00 T20 Richy Werenski 279/ -8 37.556 $88,950.00 T29 Sung Kang 280/ -7 26.500 $58,950.00 T29 Kurt Kitayama 280/ -7 26.500 $58,950.00 T29 Satoshi Kodaira 280/ -7 26.500 $58,950.00 T29 Kyle Westmoreland 280/ -7 26.500 $58,950.00 T29 Dylan Wu 280/ -7 26.500 $58,950.00 T34 Harry Hall 281/ -6 21.000 $49,050.00 T34 Kevin Kisner 281/ -6 21.000 $49,050.00 T34 Sam Stevens 281/ -6 21.000 $49,050.00 T37 Byeong Hun An 282/ -5 17.500 $41,850.00 T37 Aaron Baddeley 282/ -5 17.500 $41,850.00 T37 Thomas Detry 282/ -5 17.500 $41,850.00 T37 Adam Schenk 282/ -5 17.500 $41,850.00 T41 Dean Burmester 283/ -4 12.214 $31,950.00 T41 Joel Dahmen 283/ -4 12.214 $31,950.00 T41 Nick Hardy 283/ -4 12.214 $31,950.00 T41 S.H. Kim 283/ -4 12.214 $31,950.00 T41 Russell Knox 283/ -4 12.214 $31,950.00 T41 Doc Redman 283/ -4 12.214 $31,950.00 T41 Danny Willett 283/ -4 12.214 $31,950.00 T48 Tyson Alexander 284/ -3 8.000 $22,821.43 T48 MJ Daffue 284/ -3 8.000 $22,821.43 T48 Harry Higgs 284/ -3 8.000 $22,821.43 T48 Charley Hoffman 284/ -3 8.000 $22,821.43 T48 Adam Long 284/ -3 8.000 $22,821.43 T48 Augusto Núñez 284/ -3 8.000 $22,821.43 T48 Tom Hoge 284/ -3 8.000 $22,821.42 T55 Tano Goya 285/ -2 5.800 $20,970.00 T55 Matthew NeSmith 285/ -2 5.800 $20,970.00 T55 Greyson Sigg 285/ -2 5.800 $20,970.00 T58 Ryan Armour 286/ -1 5.000 $20,250.00 T58 Lanto Griffin 286/ -1 5.000 $20,250.00 T58 Paul Haley II 286/ -1 5.000 $20,250.00 T58 David Lingmerth 286/ -1 5.000 $20,250.00 T58 Trevor Werbylo 286/ -1 5.000 $20,250.00 T63 Jordan Spieth 287/ E 4.300 $19,620.00 T63 Kevin Streelman 287/ E 4.300 $19,620.00 T65 Fabián Gómez 288/ 1 3.600 $18,990.00 T65 S.Y. Noh 288/ 1 3.600 $18,990.00 T65 Sean O'Hair 288/ 1 3.600 $18,990.00 T65 Alex Smalley 288/ 1 3.600 $18,990.00 T65 Callum Tarren 288/ 1 3.600 $18,990.00 T70 Greg Chalmers 289/ 2 2.850 $18,180.00 T70 Cody Gribble 289/ 2 2.850 $18,180.00 T70 Chad Ramey 289/ 2 2.850 $18,180.00 T70 Brian Stuard 289/ 2 2.850 $18,180.00 74 Geoff Ogilvy 290/ 3 2.600 $17,730.00 75 Paul O'Hara 291/ 4 n/a (non-member) $17,550.00
