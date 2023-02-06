AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am payouts and points: Justin Rose earns $1.62 million and 500 FedExCup points

What’s better than two walks around Pebble Beach for your job? How about an extra day to complete the second stroll, especially if it results in a trophy!

For the first time in a little over four years, Justin Rose connected for victory on the PGA TOUR at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It’s his 11th career TOUR title and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.

Because wind delayed action on Saturday and a cut was promised not to fall until three rounds were complete – Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course shared duties for all three – a Monday finish was unavoidable. All 75 who made the cut played the host course in the finale. Rose completed nine holes of it on Sunday, and then returned for a morning nine today in fabulous conditions. With a bogey-free, 3-under 33 on his inward side, he posted 6-under 66 and prevailed by three at 18-under 269.

Although the 42-year-old Englishman hadn’t won anywhere in recent memory, he was a respectable +2800 at BetMGM to do just that on the Tuesday prior to the tournament. That was tied for eighth-shortest among outrights (with fellow 40something Matt Kuchar, who missed the cut).

Matt Fitzpatrick was the favorite at +900, but he MC’d by three. Viktor Hovland (T13) and Jordan Spieth (T63) were next-shortest at +1000.

Brendon Todd (+8000) and Brandon Wu (+12500) were in position to pay big if Rose faltered. Instead, they settle for a share of second place.

In his first experience as a defending champion, Tom Hoge (+2000) finished T48.