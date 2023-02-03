Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth still alive despite slow start at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

While we wish them well it looks like tough sledding for Werenski, Hardy and Yu as they head out early on the front nine of Spyglass in wet and cold conditions. Spyglass Hill’s front nine played nearly a shot over par on Thursday (+0.978) while the back nine played slightly under par (-0.317). Ramey, who was brilliant at Pebble Beach to sit second overall, at least gets the back nine start in the rain. But he will need to hold on tight in the early goings to maintain his lofty perch.