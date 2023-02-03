Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth still alive despite slow start at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillPGATOUR
When it comes to betting and fantasy picks at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am it behooves us to remember the three-course rotation means that not all things are created equal when we look at post round scores.
When light stopped play towards the end of the opening round Monterey Peninsula was averaging 69.791, or -1.209 shots under par, which helped Hank Lebioda take the lead with his 8-under 63. By the way, we tried to warn you.
Of the top 25 players on the leaderboard, 14 of them played Monterey Peninsula, nine of them were at Pebble Beach and just two at the most difficult course in Spyglass Hill. Pebble Beach averaged 70.995, or -1.005 under par while Spyglass Hill averaged 72.661, or 0.661 over par.
This information becomes valuable when we combine it with Friday’s current weather forecast from PGA TOUR meteorologist Joe Halvorson which indicates the early hours will be fraught with cold conditions and plenty or wind and rain, only to lessen as the morning continues.
As such, anyone with a tee-time around or after 10a.m. local time could be sitting pretty indeed, especially if they are headed to the easier Monterey Peninsula in the second round.
DRAWS
Late starters at Monterey: Joseph Bramlett (+2200) -4, T13; David Lingmerth (+12500) -3, T24; Garrick Higgo (+5000) -3, T24; M.J. Daffue (+6600) -3 T24, Brandon Wu (+5000) -3 T24, Maverick McNealy (+2200) -1, T61.
Bramlett, Lingmerth, Higgo and Daffue all move to Monterey Peninsula with post 10a.m. local tee times off the 10th tee. At Monterey the back nine is a par 37, and played -1.284 shots under par on Thursday, making it the spot to make your move. These players should get the best of the wind conditions. Wu and McNealy are also post 10a.m. tee times but start off the first tee. This could be favorable as conditions continue to improve and they get the scoring zone in the calmer afternoon.
Early starters at Monterey: Keith Mitchell (+700) -5, T8; Viktor Hovland (+1000) -2, T47; Jordan Spieth (+1600) -1, T61.
This trio of PGA TOUR winners start on the easier back nine on Friday at Monterey however, with early tee times they must take on the scoring section of the course in potentially the worst part of the weather. If they can find a way to still score in the opening hour or so, they too could be set to move up the boards.
Late starters at Pebble Beach: Hank Lebioda (+3000) -8, 1st; Eric Cole (+4500) -6, T5; Ben Martin (+6600) -6, T8; Lucas Glover (+20000) -4; T13; Ryan Moore (+15000) -4, T13.
Outright leader Lebioda has a great chance to continue his stellar form given he heads to Pebble Beach in round two and won’t start until 10:31a.m. local time. He and Cole start on the more difficult back nine but will hit the scoring stretch of Pebble – holes two through seven – in the best of conditions and bypass the worst conditions all together. Martin, Glover and Moore start late on the front side of Pebble so they’ll need to take advantage of the scoring holes having sat out the worst of the rain.
FADES
Early starters at Spyglass: Chad Ramey (+3300) -7, 2nd; Richy Werenski (+25000) -4, T13; Nick Hardy (+4000) -4, T13; Kevin Yu (+5000) -4, T13.
While we wish them well it looks like tough sledding for Werenski, Hardy and Yu as they head out early on the front nine of Spyglass in wet and cold conditions. Spyglass Hill’s front nine played nearly a shot over par on Thursday (+0.978) while the back nine played slightly under par (-0.317). Ramey, who was brilliant at Pebble Beach to sit second overall, at least gets the back nine start in the rain. But he will need to hold on tight in the early goings to maintain his lofty perch.
*Odds sourced from BetMGM 8:30p.m. Eastern Thursday
