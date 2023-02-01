  • GOLFBET

    Max Homa wins $400 at muni skins days after Torrey triumph

  • Max Homa turned in a tidy 5-under 67 at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix to take top prize in their regular Monday skins game. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)Max Homa turned in a tidy 5-under 67 at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix to take top prize in their regular Monday skins game. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)