Max Homa wins $400 at muni skins days after Torrey triumph

Two days after winning $1.56 million at one of the more famous municipal courses in the country, Max Homa claimed $400 with victory at another.

The newly crowned Farmers Insurance Open winner backed up his final round 66 at Torrey Pines with a tidy 5-under 67 at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix to take top prize in their regular Monday skins game.

The now six-time PGA TOUR winner did not advertise his involvement, rather he just popped in to keep his game sharp as he looks to continue his hot start to the season that sees him running second in the FedExCup. Papago often sees other TOUR players like Martin Laird and Joel Dahmen in their game with the popular public course also used by Arizona State’s golf team.

In fact, runner up on Monday was Griffin Wood, a player on PGA TOUR Canada who no doubt relished the chance to go up against the most recent TOUR winner.

It’s further proof that Homa is a man of the people, always engaging with the grassroots of the game physically as well as on social media platforms. Homa was also the first TOUR player to be interviewed live during competition by the CBS broadcast at Torrey Pines.

Homa opened at +2600 to win the Farmers Insurance Open before claiming his sixth TOUR win, his fourth in his home state of California, and has now moved to +2800 to win the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club with BetMGM Sportsbook.

With four wins since the start of last season Homa has represented a potential profitable investment for golf bettors. A $100 outlay on each of his 29 starts would have returned an $11,800 profit. Furthermore, the same outlay on his last seven TOUR starts in California would have cashed a profit of $26,400.

No word yet on how Homa will spend the $400 collect from Papago, although as a new father, diapers no doubt continue to be high on the shopping list.