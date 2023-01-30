Power Rankings: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

And just like that, we’ve arrived at the last tournament of the season contested across multiple courses. Going back to The RSM Classic that concluded the fall portion of 2022-23, four events have spilled over to additional stages, including each of the last three. Daylight hours are not in abundance at these latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere during this corner of the year, so accommodations are necessary to yield playing time for those with fully exempt status. With deeper-slotted Korn Ferry Tour graduates on the edge for entry until fields are maximized for good in May, these playing opportunities are invaluable and necessary.