  • FANTASY

    Pick 'Em Preview: U.S. Open

  • Xander Schauffele has finished T7 or better in all five of his career starts at the U.S. Open over the last five years. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)Xander Schauffele has finished T7 or better in all five of his career starts at the U.S. Open over the last five years. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)