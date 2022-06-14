Sleeper Picks: U.S. Open

Scott Stallings (+600 for a Top 20) … After securing his spot as one of the 13 automatic entrants via Final Qualifying in Dallas on May 23, he shared on Twitter that “This one means a little bit more.” Going back to his college days at Tennessee Tech, he’s been associated primarily with The Volunteer State for various reasons, but he was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is within an hour from The Country Club and in an area where much of his family current resides. Setting aside for a moment those influences that only he can feel, the 37-year-old has popped enough this season to warrant this prop. In fact, it was just three weeks ago and immediately on the heels of earning this berth when he finished T4 at Colonial in conditions that were decidedly not consistent with north Texas in late May. It was further evidence that he’s risen commensurately with the level of the challenge, and that was before the boost of this week’s conflation of positive forces.

Seamus Power (+260 for a Top 20) … The Irishman didn’t start playing majors until he turned 35 in March, but he’s already proven that he’s built for them. He debuted with a T27 at the Masters, and then chased it with a T9 at the PGA Championship. Zoom out and it’s clear that they’re just natural paces in his upward trend of the last 14 months. This season alone, he’s 13-for-21 with five top 10s among 10 top 20s. Currently ninth on the PGA TOUR in greens in regulation and 17th in scrambling. That potent combo has him fourth in bogey avoidance. So, despite success elsewhere, he matches up best with the U.S. Open.

Victor Perez (+650 for a Top 20) … Since the pandemic triggered a special, invitation-only field of 144 at Winged Foot in 2020, the USGA has eschewed the old sectional qualifier in England in favor of a series of DP WORLD Tour events to determine 10 exemptions. This year, the 29-year-old from France led and end-loaded the four-event sprint with a win at the Dutch Open and a T3 at the European Open. He’s no stranger to competing as a professional in the United States where he also played collegiately at the University of New Mexico and cites former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as one of his favorite athletes.

Harry Hall (+1200 for a Top 20) … The talented Brit last captured attention in this space at the Shriners Hospitals Open in October and promptly delivered a T8. He sharpened his teeth as an amateur at UNLV and he had just become engaged, so there were all kinds of proper feels in play. The 24-year-old is navigating his second season on the Korn Ferry Tour and currently sits 12th in points after a recent win north of Chicago and a solo fifth in Raleigh, North Carolina. Putting remains his strength, and the big fella is plenty long off the tee, so a solid performance will be defined by smart decisions and crisp irons. Downshift into top-40 finishes where available.

MJ Daffue (+1000 for a Top 20) … It’s been a heavy couple of weeks for the 33-year-old from South Africa, but he’s used to it and he’s stronger as a result of what he’s overcome . After locking up his first PGA TOUR card, he’d go on to co-medal at Final Qualifying at the stacked Springfield, Ohio, site where numerous current TOUR members fell short. Surviving sprints also is one of his calling cards. Avid fans will recall him four-spotting into, count ‘em, five TOUR events during the super season of 2020-21. Now, he merely can enjoy what is his debut in a major. No big deal! Currently second on the Korn Ferry Tour in distance off the tee, third in scoring average and T3 in the all-around.