From 250/1 to PGA champion: Behind the odds of Justin Thomas' seven-stroke comeback

Newly crowned PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas sat eight strokes out of the lead and +25000 (250 to 1) with BetMGM Sportsbook with 10 holes to play at Southern Hills before becoming the centerpiece of one of the greatest comebacks in major championship golf.

After two ultra-impressive 3-under 67s to open the tournament on the tough side of the draw, Thomas stumbled in Saturday’s third round with a 74, leaving him seven strokes back of the lead with 18 holes to play.

He fell eight behind after some early errors including a stone-cold shank on the par-3 sixth hole that led to a bogey, not the type of shot typically seen from a major champion.

Thomas opened as a +1200 chance with BetMGM but was +3300 to start the final round after dropping into a tie for seventh.

“Someone told me he was 15 to 1 before today, which is crazy. I would have taken the other side of that,” Thomas’ father Mike laughed after the odds-defying victory.

“There were just too many people in front of him; he was 12th on the leaderboard at one point, but he’s got a lot of guts and he’s got a lot of heart, and he had a good putting week to make things up.”

Indeed, Thomas was second in the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (+6.314) and also ranked inside the top 16 in the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (+2.638), Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green (+8.000) and Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (+3.257).

We’ve gone behind the numbers and tracked Thomas’ live odds from last Sunday’s final round to see just how miraculous the result turned out to be for the man who now owns a FedExCup, a PLAYERS Championship and two majors.