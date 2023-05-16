Course Spotlight: Players facing bigger (and tougher) test at Oak Hill for 105th PGA Championship

This will increase the likelihood of more around-the-green play. As you prepare to explore the odds board in advance of this major championship, make sure to account for the proper weight of long iron play. Take, for example, Tony Finau (+2200 to win at BetMGM Sportsbook). Finau is ranked third in the field for Strokes Gained: Approach and on approaches over 200 yards. That combination is ideal coming into this championship. We know Finau can keep up off the tee, and he has taken tremendous strides in his short game in recent years – as witnessed just a few weeks ago with his win at the Mexico Open.