Hideki Matsuyama claims victory at Hero World Challenge

It was an incredible bookend to a year that was otherwise filled with more lows than highs. Matsuyama opened 2025 by winning The Sentry in astonishing fashion, smashing through the PGA TOUR scoring record in the process, yet that win proved to be Matsuyama’s lone bright spot. He did not notch another top-10 all season on the PGA TOUR. “I’ve been working on everything,” Matsuyama said earlier in the week. That work paid off Sunday at Albany GC. Matsuyama went out in 5-under 31, then holed out for eagle at the 10th to vault into the lead, which he never relinquished. The win will not count towards Matsuyama’s career PGA TOUR tally of 11 (the Hero is an unofficial PGA TOUR event), but it will serve as a massive boost of momentum as Matsuyama turns the page on an up-and-down 2025 and looks ahead to 2026.