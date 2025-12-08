Hideki Matsuyama claims victory at Hero World Challenge
Written by Staff
Hideki Matsuyama’s first and last memories of 2025 were spent in the winner’s circle. The Japanese superstar claimed the Hero World Challenge in a playoff over Alex Noren on Sunday for his second victory of the year. Matsuyama stuck his approach to 3 feet in the opening playoff hole and sank the birdie after Noren missed his own attempt to seal it. Matsuyama shot a bogey-free, final-round 64 to overtake 54-hole leader Sepp Straka and outpace world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who began the day just one shot off the lead.
It was an incredible bookend to a year that was otherwise filled with more lows than highs. Matsuyama opened 2025 by winning The Sentry in astonishing fashion, smashing through the PGA TOUR scoring record in the process, yet that win proved to be Matsuyama’s lone bright spot. He did not notch another top-10 all season on the PGA TOUR. “I’ve been working on everything,” Matsuyama said earlier in the week. That work paid off Sunday at Albany GC. Matsuyama went out in 5-under 31, then holed out for eagle at the 10th to vault into the lead, which he never relinquished. The win will not count towards Matsuyama’s career PGA TOUR tally of 11 (the Hero is an unofficial PGA TOUR event), but it will serve as a massive boost of momentum as Matsuyama turns the page on an up-and-down 2025 and looks ahead to 2026.
