WiretoWire: Tommy Fleetwood rewrites heartbreak with breakthrough at TOUR Championship
3 Min Read
Tommy Fleetwood closes out first TOUR win at East Lake, wins FedExCup
Written by Staff
A winner at last. Tommy Fleetwood’s search for his first PGA TOUR win had become one of the most compelling stories going in golf, but it got its storybook ending Sunday at the TOUR Championship. Fleetwood outlasted the best of the best at East Lake Golf Club, shooting a final-round 68 to win the TOUR Championship and FedExCup by three strokes over Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley. Scottie Scheffler finished in a tie for fourth, four strokes back. It’s Fleetwood’s first win on TOUR in 164 starts.
“I think it's easy for anybody to say that they are resilient, that they bounce back, that they have fight,” Fleetwood said. “It's different when you actually have to prove it.”
And he sure proved it. Fleetwood held the lead for much of Sunday’s final round, just as he did at the Travelers Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship earlier this year. On both previous occasions, Fleetwood led by two strokes with three to play, only to wilt over the final holes. After both losses, he said he would learn from the heartbreak and come back stronger. This week, he did. Fleetwood again led by two strokes with three to play at East Lake, but only grew stronger, making three straight pars as other competitors blinked.
“What an amazing day,” Fleetwood said.
Points and Payouts: See what each player earned at TOUR Championship
After enduring too many close calls that drove his narrative for far too long, Tommy Fleetwood saved his best for the last tournament of the 2025 FedExCup season and prevailed at the TOUR Championship to conclude the FedExCup Playoffs. With no FedExCup points at stake in Atlanta, the entirety of his haul consists of $10 million in official earnings from a total prize fund of $40 million. Read here for the full points and payouts from the TOUR Championship.
Video of the week
Players answer each other's questions prior to TOUR Championship
Players answer each other's questions prior to TOUR Championship
What's Tommy Fleetwood's hair-care routine? How does Ludvig Åberg feel about being called the most handsome on TOUR? Who’s Rory McIlroy’s favorite Ryder Cup playing partner? Watch as the pros take turns asking each other some "hard-hitting" questions ahead of the TOUR Championship.
Mic check
“This is hopefully just one win, the first of many to come. You cannot win plenty if you don't win the first one.” - Tommy Fleetwood after securing his first PGA TOUR win at the TOUR Championship.
By the numbers
4 - Brad Dalke won the fourth edition of the Creator Classic, setting the event’s scoring record at 2-under to get into the four-way playoff. He made a 7-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, No. 18 at East Lake, to seal the deal and win $100,000.
1,100 - Rory McIlroy purchased 1,100 pin flags from the Masters Shop at Augusta National after completing the career Grand Slam in April. Ahead of the TOUR Championship, McIlroy said, “I've waited 17 years to sign that flag in the middle, and I will never complain about doing it.”
7 - Ralph Lauren has been dressing the U.S. Ryder Cup team since 2012, and 2025 marks the fashion brand’s seventh time doing so. U.S. Team Captain Keegan Bradley recently unveiled the uniforms for next month’s matches at Bethpage Black. Speaking of the Ryder Cup, Team Europe finalized its top six on Sunday, with European stalwarts Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton leading the way.