WiretoWire: Tommy Fleetwood rewrites heartbreak with breakthrough at TOUR Championship

And he sure proved it. Fleetwood held the lead for much of Sunday’s final round, just as he did at the Travelers Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship earlier this year. On both previous occasions, Fleetwood led by two strokes with three to play, only to wilt over the final holes. After both losses, he said he would learn from the heartbreak and come back stronger. This week, he did. Fleetwood again led by two strokes with three to play at East Lake, but only grew stronger, making three straight pars as other competitors blinked.