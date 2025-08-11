WiretoWire: Justin Rose blooms at FedEx St. Jude Championship
3 Min Read
Watch every shot from playoff at FedEx St. Jude
Written by Staff
Justin Rose outlasted U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun in a three-hole playoff to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. Rose, the 2018 FedExCup champion, started the day one shot back of Tommy Fleetwood and made up a three-shot deficit over the last five holes, making birdie on four consecutive holes down the stretch to force a playoff.
Fleetwood, who held a two-shot lead stepping onto the 16th tee at TPC Southwind, flailed with a sloppy par then made bogey on No. 17 to finish one shot out of the playoff. His pursuit of a first PGA TOUR win remains ongoing. World No. 1 and FedExCup frontrunner Scottie Scheffler carded a final-round 67 to finish T3, his 12th consecutive top-eight finish.
The FedExCup top-50 bubble drama also unfolded Sunday, with Rickie Fowler among those advancing to next week's BMW Championship. All 50 qualifiers secured spots in 2026 Signature Events, but next on the line is their place in the 30-man TOUR Championship.
Points and payouts: See what each player earned at FedEx St. Jude
Justin Rose prevailed with a birdie on the third playoff hole Sunday at the FedEx St. Just Championship, marking the 14th playoff in FedExCup Playoffs history and Rose’s second victory in the series. It also was Rose’s 12th career PGA TOUR win and first since the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. For this one, he earned $3.6 million of the $20 million total prize money. The 2,000 FedExCup points he banked lifted him 21 spots to fourth in the FedExCup standings. See what each player took home from TPC Southwind.
Video of the week
Katt Williams takes over PGA TOUR LIVE at FedEx St. Jude
Mic check
“I know when it matters, I've still got it. I kind of feel better and better and better as it gets more important. That's good to know. It's hard stuff to practice, hard stuff to teach. Nice to know that hasn't left me at this ripe old age,” – Justin Rose, 45, after securing his first win since the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
By the numbers
50 –Meet the 50 players headed to Caves Valley Golf Club for the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs. Keegan Bradley returns to defend his title along with other notable past champions including Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay. Scottie Scheffler remains the FedExCup frontrunner to start the week, trailed by No. 2 Rory McIlroy.
4 –Max Homa’s family officially became a party of four on Aug. 4 with the arrival of their second child, a son named Austin. The six-time PGA TOUR winner posted the news of Austin's arrival on Instagram, writing: "Austin Homa! 8/4/25. My wife is a rockstar and Austin is very unsure of Cam (rightfully so). Our hearts are so full."
2 – Known for his elite performances on the gridiron and in the broadcast booth, NFL great Eli Manning takes on two new roles as a FedEx courier and tournament volunteer at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Follow along as Manning pulls off a few epic pranks on several PGA TOUR players including Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Keegan Bradley at TPC Southwind.