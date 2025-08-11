WiretoWire: Justin Rose blooms at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Justin Rose prevailed with a birdie on the third playoff hole Sunday at the FedEx St. Just Championship, marking the 14th playoff in FedExCup Playoffs history and Rose’s second victory in the series. It also was Rose’s 12th career PGA TOUR win and first since the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. For this one, he earned $3.6 million of the $20 million total prize money. The 2,000 FedExCup points he banked lifted him 21 spots to fourth in the FedExCup standings. See what each player took home from TPC Southwind.