WiretoWire: Chris Gotterup outlasts Rory McIlroy in Scotland

PGA TOUR rookie William Mouw began Sunday seven strokes back of the lead and finished on top at the ISCO Championship. With a final-round 61, his career-best round, the 24-year-old earned his first PGA TOUR victory by one stroke over Paul Peterson at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Mouw teed off nearly two hours before the final pairing and had to wait to see if his 10-under finish would be enough. Peterson sunk a 31-foot birdie putt at the 16th to get within one, but he parred his final two holes for a 69, good for a second-place finish and his first top 10 since the Sony in Hawaii in January. Mouw, who had just one top-10 finish so far in his rookie year on TOUR, is now a PGA TOUR winner and went from 153rd to 83rd in the FedExCup.