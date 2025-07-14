WiretoWire: Chris Gotterup outlasts Rory McIlroy in Scotland
Chris Gotterup became the sixth American to win the Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday, claiming his second PGA TOUR title. He emerged from a crowded pack of decorated contenders at The Renaissance Club, unfazed in the final pairing alongside major winners McIlroy and Wyndham Clark. As McIlroy stalled out with 10 straight pars to finish his round, Gotterup grabbed two birdies early on the back nine and bounced back from his lone bogey of the inward nine on 15 with a birdie on 16 that widened his lead for good. He shot 4-under 66 to finish 15-under, two better than McIlroy and Marco Penge, and clinched one of the three final spots available in the 153rd Open Championship.
In his limited opportunities to close, Gotterup has shown himself more than capable. He has co-led/led twice after 54 holes in his TOUR career and won both events. He won the 2024 ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic by six shots. Gotterup is now 39th in the FedExCup. “He's gonna win majors,” Robert Shutte, Gotterup’s college golf coach at Rutgers, said moments after his win. “He keeps breaking through new ceilings.”
Mouw comes from behind for first TOUR win at ISCO
PGA TOUR rookie William Mouw began Sunday seven strokes back of the lead and finished on top at the ISCO Championship. With a final-round 61, his career-best round, the 24-year-old earned his first PGA TOUR victory by one stroke over Paul Peterson at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Mouw teed off nearly two hours before the final pairing and had to wait to see if his 10-under finish would be enough. Peterson sunk a 31-foot birdie putt at the 16th to get within one, but he parred his final two holes for a 69, good for a second-place finish and his first top 10 since the Sony in Hawaii in January. Mouw, who had just one top-10 finish so far in his rookie year on TOUR, is now a PGA TOUR winner and went from 153rd to 83rd in the FedExCup.
Season's final major awaits at The Open
Royal Portrush is set to host golf’s oldest major championship for the third time. The 153rd Open Championship returns to Northern Ireland, the site of Shane Lowry’s historic major victory in 2019. Situated on the North Antrim Causeway Coast, Royal Portrush is the only Open venue outside Scotland and England. The famed “Calamity Corner” – an uphill par-3 measuring 230 yards – will play as No. 16 for The Open. Royal Portrush dates back to 1888, with Old Tom Morris being credited with the original layout. Xander Schauffele returns to defend his second major championship. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, coming off a runner-up finish in Scotland, highlight the field heading to the fourth and final major of 2025. McIlroy famously shot a course-record 61 at Royal Portrush at the age of just 16.
Modified Stableford in the mountains
The TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event, the Barracuda Championship, is played in addition to The Open Championship and features stars from both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour. This is the sixth year that Old Greenwood at Tahoe Mountain Club will play host to the Barracuda Championship. At over 6,000 feet above sea level, the course features rolling hills, scores of bunkers and large greens. Past winners include veteran breakthroughs like Chris Stroud in 2017 and new stars announcing their arrival on the PGA TOUR stage like Collin Morikawa in 2019 or a 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia in 2023, who prevailed in a playoff. Nick Dunlap earned his first professional victory at the Barracuda Championship in 2024. With only three weeks of competition until the FedExCup Playoffs, Max Homa highlights players in the field vying for critical points.
“I'm really happy with where my game is, the way I played over the weekend, the shots that I hit, how I controlled my ball flight. It has been a great week. Missing the trophy, that's about it.” – Rory McIlroy on his runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|4,056
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|3,219
|3
|Sepp Straka
|2,583
|4
|Justin Thomas
|2,254
|5
|Russell Henley
|2,246
|6
|Ben Griffin
|2,212
|7
|J.J. Spaun
|2,097
|8
|Keegan Bradley
|1,732
|9
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1,717
|10
|Keegan Bradley
|1,715
