WiretoWire: Ben Griffin grabs win second win

With his aviator sunglasses, booming drives and confident stride, Charles Schwab Challenge winner Ben Griffin looks like a player who never doubted his ability to reach golf’s highest level. He’s quickly ascending into an elite tier, following a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Andrew Novak with his first PGA TOUR individual title Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Griffin closed in 1-over 71 at venerable Colonial Country Club for a 12-under 268 total, one stroke clear of Germany’s Matti Schmid, who chipped in for birdie from just left of the 18th green to force Griffin to drain a 4-foot par putt to avoid a playoff. After a shaky Sunday where he followed an eagle-birdie start by playing his next 15 holes in 4 over, Griffin answered the bell on the 72nd hole, gripping way down on his third shot from the greenside rough with his feet in the bunker, to play a sublime pitch shot and then converting the winning par. “It was like whack-a-mole hitting that third shot,” Griffin quipped afterward. “Gripped down to about the hosel on the wedge. … So many people to thank; so many people in my corner. I’m very blessed.”