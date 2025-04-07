WiretoWire: Brian Harman wins windswept Valero Texas Open in gritty fashion

PGA TOUR veteran Brian Harman has been described as a “gritty little Bulldog,” a reference to the University of Georgia alum’s diminutive nature and his ability to rise above the fray in demanding conditions – notably at The Open Championship in 2023, where he earned his first major title in gnarly weather at Royal Liverpool. Harman validated this ethos at the Valero Texas Open, carding 9-under 279 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for a three-shot victory over Ryan Gerard. The wind blew all week in the Lone Star State, and the conditions were toughest on the weekend; Harman answered the bell at every turn, notably bouncing back from a double bogey at the par-4 ninth Sunday with two birdies in his next five holes, keeping the field at arm’s length. Harman earned his fourth TOUR title, moved from No. 83 to No. 19 on the season-long FedExCup standings, and reminded the golf world that he deserves a spot on any short list of contenders when wind wreaks havoc on a tournament site. Harman, 38, opened with back-to-back 66s at TPC San Antonio, and he carded a third-round 72 to take a three-stroke lead to Sunday. His closing 3-over 75 kept the final margin at three strokes in a week where he ranked No. 2 in Strokes Gained: Approach and No. 6 in Strokes Gained: Putting – a potent combination. “Just so proud of the way I handled these conditions,” Harman said afterward. “This golf course gave me all I wanted today, and just happy to come out on top.”