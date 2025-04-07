WiretoWire: Brian Harman wins windswept Valero Texas Open in gritty fashion
PGA TOUR veteran Brian Harman has been described as a “gritty little Bulldog,” a reference to the University of Georgia alum’s diminutive nature and his ability to rise above the fray in demanding conditions – notably at The Open Championship in 2023, where he earned his first major title in gnarly weather at Royal Liverpool. Harman validated this ethos at the Valero Texas Open, carding 9-under 279 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for a three-shot victory over Ryan Gerard. The wind blew all week in the Lone Star State, and the conditions were toughest on the weekend; Harman answered the bell at every turn, notably bouncing back from a double bogey at the par-4 ninth Sunday with two birdies in his next five holes, keeping the field at arm’s length. Harman earned his fourth TOUR title, moved from No. 83 to No. 19 on the season-long FedExCup standings, and reminded the golf world that he deserves a spot on any short list of contenders when wind wreaks havoc on a tournament site. Harman, 38, opened with back-to-back 66s at TPC San Antonio, and he carded a third-round 72 to take a three-stroke lead to Sunday. His closing 3-over 75 kept the final margin at three strokes in a week where he ranked No. 2 in Strokes Gained: Approach and No. 6 in Strokes Gained: Putting – a potent combination. “Just so proud of the way I handled these conditions,” Harman said afterward. “This golf course gave me all I wanted today, and just happy to come out on top.”
Harman played the Valero with a heavy heart, thinking of family friend Cathy Dowdy who was severely injured last fall after jumping into the Atlantic Ocean to help save Harman’s 6-year-old son Walter from drowning. “I played with a heavy heart today. Miss Cathy … she’s not doing so good; just thinking about her all day,” Harman said. “Just knowing that I’ve got so much support back home … I just feel so blessed to have all these people in my life.” This win was certainly for Cathy.
Magnolia Lane is calling
The first major championship has arrived. Augusta National Golf Club is primed and ready for the 2025 Masters Tournament after hosting the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals. Many players are arriving in peak form as they battle for the iconic green jacket, including defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, recent PLAYERS champion and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, and last year’s runner-up Ludvig Åberg, who won The Genesis Invitational earlier this season. McIlroy eyes his 11th crack at completing the career Grand Slam, while Scheffler aims for his third Masters title in four years. Follow all of the action as the world’s best take on Augusta National.
Mic check
“It was really timely. That's why I reacted the way I did, I needed something to go my way. I was leaking oil kind of coming in and really (shooting) myself in the foot on a chance to play the weekend, so it was a huge shot at the right moment.” – Tony Finau after quelching a run of three bogeys with an ace at the 199-yard 16th to move back inside the cut line at the Valero Texas Open, then throwing his club and raising his hands in celebration.
By the numbers
106 – Patrick Fishburn holed the longest putt on the PGA TOUR in 17 years on Sunday at the Valero Texas Open, draining a 105-foot, 8-inch roll for eagle on the par-4 17th at TPC San Antonio. Fishburn carded a 4-under 68 to finish T5, marking his second top-10 in 11 starts this season.
2015 – Tim Brown (Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2015) and PGA TOUR Champions’ winner Tim O’Neal won the inaugural team competition at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational by four strokes. Ángel Cabrera captured the tournament title on Sunday, marking his first Champions Tour win in his 26th start.
1 – Maxwell Moldovan won the PGA TOUR Americas’ 70th ECP Brazil Open for his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned win. The 23-year-old Ohio State alum finished at 18-under for a one-stroke win over George Markham.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1.
|Rory McIlroy
|1,683
|2.
|Sepp Straka
|1,308
|3.
|Russell Henley
|1,229
|4.
|Collin Morikawa
|1,081
|5.
|J.J. Spaun
|1,059
|6.
|Corey Conners
|1,034
|7.
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,018
|8.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|949
|9.
|Justin Thomas
|944
|10.
|Scottie Scheffler
|928
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.