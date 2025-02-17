WiretoWire: Ludvig Åberg tames Tiger's tournament at Torrey Pines

Ludvig Åberg added a Signature piece of hardware to his sterling PGA TOUR career Sunday, outlasting a slew of contenders to win The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. Åberg, now a two-time TOUR winner, birdied four of his last six holes to come from behind and outlast Maverick McNealy by one shot. Åberg sank a 7-foot birdie on the 18th to break the tie and emerge a victor at Tiger Woods’ tournament. Scottie Scheffler finished in a tie for third with Patrick Rodgers, three back of Åberg. It was a full-circle moment for the young Swede, who shared the 36-hole lead at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open three weeks ago but struggled to even finish the weekend as he dealt with an illness that caused him to lose 8 pounds. “I sort of felt like I wasn't really myself, wasn't feeling great, wasn't swinging great, sort of struggled a bit at home last week with how I was playing,” Åberg said. “(It) was nice to come here sort of starting to feel like myself again and physically getting there. It means a lot.” Åberg was down by four shots when he walked off the 12th hole Sunday, and admitted he was tracking McNealy’s lead on the leaderboard. But Åberg hit the 592-yard par-5 13th in two shots and two-putted for an easy birdie. Åberg holed a 6-foot birdie on the 14th and a 26-footer on the 15th before adding the closing, decisive birdie on the 18th. Åberg is the latest European winner on TOUR this season, joining Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy and Thomas Detry.