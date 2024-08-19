WiretoWire: Hideki Matsuyama wins FedEx St. Jude amidst top-50 bubble
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It was a topsy-turvy Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the three-event FedExCup Playoffs, on the leaderboard and around the crucial top-50 bubble. Order was mostly restored by day’s end at TPC Southwind, where 54-hole leader Hideki Matsuyama carded two closing birdies for his 10th TOUR title at 17-under, two strokes clear of Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland. Matsuyama employed a new putter at TPC Southwind and led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting, a sudden turn from a substandard season where he ranks outside the top 100 on the greens. The top 50 after the FedEx St. Jude Championship qualified for next week’s BMW Championship and secured spots in next season’s eight Signature Events. While Tom Kim was the odd man out (No. 51) after going 6-6-6 on his final three holes, 20-year-old Nick Dunlap gutted out a closing par to cement his place in the top 50, at No. 48 overall. “I was a train wreck,” Dunlap said afterward. “I was arguably the most nervous I’ve ever been.” He spoke for many.
Castle Pines welcomes BMW Championship
The FedExCup Playoffs roll on to the second stage next week, with the top 50 in the FedExCup standings advancing and heading west for the BMW Championship. Returning to host the world’s best players is Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado, just outside of Denver. Formerly a host of the TOUR’s Modified Stableford event, Castle Pines returns on the biggest stage of the season – the FedExCup Playoffs. Castle Pines will be the longest course in PGA TOUR history, measuring 8,130 yards. Players will tee it up at mountain elevation looking to move into the top-30 threshold of the FedExCup standings and punch their ticket to East Lake for the TOUR Championship and a shot at the FedExCup.
Video of the week
PGA TOUR unveils 2025 FedExCup Season schedule
PGA TOUR unveils 2025 FedExCup Season schedule
Check out the tournaments that comprise the 2025 FedExCup Regular Season and FedExCup Playoffs schedule as the TOUR continues with a calendar-year schedule for the second consecutive year.
Mic check
“Whether you’re on the cut line, trying to win, trying to finish top 50, like it’s all the same type of feeling.” – Max Greyserman after firing a 7-under 63 in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude to earn his spot in the top-50 threshold for the BMW Championship
By the numbers
50 – See the finalized top 50 players in the FedExCup who earned their spot in the BMW Championship as well as all of next season’s Signature Events.
2 – Max McGreevy earned his second win of the season at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Magnit Championship, moving to No. 2 on the season-long standings.
61 – Ken Tanigawa fired a course-record-tying 61 on Saturday en route to victory at the Rogers Charity Classic.