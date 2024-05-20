WiretoWire: Xander Schauffele victorious at Valhalla
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Xander Schauffele got a major monkey off his back Sunday at the 106th PGA Championship. Schauffele, 30, earned his first major championship title with a 6-foot birdie on the 72nd hole at Valhalla Golf Club, finishing at 21-under and one stroke clear of Bryson DeChambeau. Schauffele began the final round in a tie for the lead with Collin Morikawa at 15-under, but the San Diego State alum hung tough with a series of clutch mid-range birdies and par saves that kept him around the lead all day in Louisville, Kentucky. Schauffele was briefly overtaken by Viktor Hovland following the Norwegian’s birdie at No. 13 on Sunday, but Schauffele responded immediately with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 11 and 12 to return in front. He was later caught by DeChambeau, who made birdie at the 72nd hole to post 20-under, but Schauffele overcame an awkward stance on his 247-yard second shot at the par-5 18th, advancing it to within 40 yards of the hole (despite playing the shot from light rough with his feet in the fairway bunker). That led to the winning up-and-down for a 21-under 263 total – setting new men’s major scoring records both relative to par and aggregate. Schauffele earns 750 FedExCup points, staying No. 2 on the FedExCup standings and moving closer to No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who finished eighth at Valhalla. Schauffele, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, also further cements his position on Team USA for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris. He’ll depart Valhalla knowing that he has forever shed his place in the conversation of best players without a major title, as well. “Just a whirlwind of emotions,” Schauffele said afterward. “I am very satisfied.”
Another Texas throwdown
The PGA TOUR returns to Texas and the historic Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where the TOUR's best will take on a recently renovated Fort Worth course. Jordan Spieth, the 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge winner, returns for a Dallas homecoming looking for vengeance after a missed cut in 2023. He has been runner-up three times and finished outside the top 10 just three times in 11 appearances. Scottie Scheffler, who finished T3 last year at the Charles Schwab, headlines a group of players with Texas ties teeing it up again in the Lone Star State. Collin Morikawa, Max Homa and Tony Finau are among the other notables in the field in Dallas following strong showings at the PGA Championship.
Video of the week
Justin Thomas’ emotional reaction to ‘Hometown Heroes’ banner unveiling
Mic check
"I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell. That was a first for me.” – Scottie Scheffler after finding himself in contention at the PGA Championship despite spending his morning booked in a holding cell.
By the numbers
59 – Harry Hillier cards the first 59 in PGA TOUR Americas history with 13 birdies at the Inter Rapidísimo Golf Championship.
83 – Harry Higgs holed out from 83 yards for an eagle on the 72nd to force a playoff at the AdventHealth Championship. Higgs birdied the first playoff hole to beat Tanner Gore who Monday qualified for the event.
263 – Xander Schauffele’s combined score of 263, 21-under par, at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club is the lowest combined score in men’s major championship history.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|4,106
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|2,689
|3
|Wyndham Clark
|1,906
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|1,808
|5
|Sahith Theegala
|1,661
|6
|Byeong Hun An
|1,540
|7
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,510
|8
|Collin Moirkawa
|1,436
|9
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,349
|10
|Shane Lowry
|1,280
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.