WiretoWire: Xander Schauffele victorious at Valhalla

Xander Schauffele got a major monkey off his back Sunday at the 106th PGA Championship. Schauffele, 30, earned his first major championship title with a 6-foot birdie on the 72nd hole at Valhalla Golf Club, finishing at 21-under and one stroke clear of Bryson DeChambeau. Schauffele began the final round in a tie for the lead with Collin Morikawa at 15-under, but the San Diego State alum hung tough with a series of clutch mid-range birdies and par saves that kept him around the lead all day in Louisville, Kentucky. Schauffele was briefly overtaken by Viktor Hovland following the Norwegian’s birdie at No. 13 on Sunday, but Schauffele responded immediately with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 11 and 12 to return in front. He was later caught by DeChambeau, who made birdie at the 72nd hole to post 20-under, but Schauffele overcame an awkward stance on his 247-yard second shot at the par-5 18th, advancing it to within 40 yards of the hole (despite playing the shot from light rough with his feet in the fairway bunker). That led to the winning up-and-down for a 21-under 263 total – setting new men’s major scoring records both relative to par and aggregate. Schauffele earns 750 FedExCup points, staying No. 2 on the FedExCup standings and moving closer to No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who finished eighth at Valhalla. Schauffele, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, also further cements his position on Team USA for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris. He’ll depart Valhalla knowing that he has forever shed his place in the conversation of best players without a major title, as well. “Just a whirlwind of emotions,” Schauffele said afterward. “I am very satisfied.”