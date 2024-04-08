WiretoWire: Akshay Bhatia prevails in playoff at Valero Texas Open

Akshay Bhatia went to bed Saturday night with a goal: Shoot 4-under on Sunday. He felt that was likely enough to seal victory at the Valero Texas Open and get him to the Masters. As it turns out, it would’ve lost. Denny McCarthy put on a dazzling display of putting on the back nine, coming in with 28 and closing his day with seven consecutive birdies. Both players finished at 20-under in regulation. Despite nearly celebrating too soon Sunday and hurting his left shoulder while pumping his arms on his birdie putt at the 18th, Bhatia recovered to make birdie on the first playoff hole and win the Valero Texas Open, earning a trip to Augusta National. The tee time at the Masters will come 10 years after the 22-year-old Bhatia played in the inaugural Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals hosted by Augusta National. “He believes in himself more than anyone,” said Bhatia’s fiancé Presleigh Schultz, who also noted that Bhatia had been telling her all year that they’d be going to the Masters. Even this week. “I had no doubt,” she said. There is none now.