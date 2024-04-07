Rory McIlroy leaves Valero Texas Open with third-place finish, hopeful outlook ahead Masters
1 Min Read
Written by Kevin Robbins @kdanielrobbins
SAN ANTONIO — Rory McIlroy left the Valero Texas Open with a third-place finish and another source of hope ahead of the Masters.
McIlroy shot a final-round 66, a clean card with six birdies and no bogeys at TPC San Antonio. He finished at 11-under, nine shots out of the lead but so very close, he said, to the kind of golf he needs next week at Augusta National.
“I’m in a better spot than I was a few weeks ago,” McIlroy said. “Feeling good.”
McIlroy shot 69-70-72-66 in a rare appearance at the Valero. He ranked inside the top five in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and Approach the Green. He was second in Scrambling, converting 20 of 24 opportunities. Only three players drove the ball farther.
Rory McIlroy lasers tee shot to inside 3 feet and birdies at Valero
“Through the Florida Swing there was a lot of volatility in my game,” McIlroy said. “Some good, some bad, quite a few big numbers. So just trying to tidy that up.”
McIlroy had two bogey-free rounds during a windy week in Texas. He putted well, ranking 27th in SG: Putting and tying for ninth in Greens in Regulation.
He knew he was too far back to contend. But the last round told him his game is sharp at the right time.
“Next week is all about discipline,” said McIlroy, who's made 10 cuts in 14 Masters starts with seven top-10 finishes including a solo second in 2022. “About staying in control of yourself and in control of what you can control. If I can do that well, then the rest will follow.”