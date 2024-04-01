WiretoWire: Stephan Jaeger earns maiden PGA TOUR title in Texas
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Stephan Jaeger was undeterred. A six-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, Jaeger knew he had what it took to win on the PGA TOUR. If he did the right things, it would come eventually. Now, 135 starts later, the 34-year-old German has his maiden PGA TOUR title. And he did it in style. Jaeger outlasted world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in Sunday’s final group, shooting 67 to win the Texas Children’s Houston Open by one stroke. Jaeger made four birdies on the front nine and finished with nine consecutive pars. Scheffler missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that would have forced a playoff. Jaeger earned 500 FedExCup points with the victory, moving to No. 10 in the season-long standings. He earned a spot in the Masters in two weeks, along with exemptions into the PGA Championship, The Sentry and the remaining 2024 Signature Events. “I always say winning golf tournaments is not going to make us happy, but it sure as hell feels really good,” Jaeger said. “That feeling we chase for a lot of times over our careers. To be able to share that with the most important people in your world is amazing.”
Texas two-step continues at Valero
The PGA TOUR's Texas two-step moves onto its second leg as players head to TPC San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open. Established in 1922, the Valero Texas Open is the third oldest tournament only behind the BMW Championship (1899) and RBC Canadian Open (1904). Corey Conners returns to defend his title and looks to join Arnold Palmer and Justin Leonard as the only three-time winners of the event after winning in 2019 and 2023. Other past champions returning to San Antonio include J.J. Spaun (2022) and Texas native Jordan Spieth (2021). World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is playing Valero for the third time after finishing runner-up in 2013 and missing the cut in 2022. Reigning Open champion Brian Harman is making his first start here since 2019. The winner of the Valero Texas Open receives 500 FedExCup points.
“Obviously playing Scottie the last couple days, he's been on a tear, so to kind of slay the dragon a little bit this week was amazing.” – Stephan Jaeger after earning his maiden victory at the Texas Children's Houston Open by one stroke
1 – Scottie Scheffler fell one shot short of his third consecutive PGA TOUR victory on Sunday at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, missing birdie putts of 11 and 5 feet on the final two holes to lose to Jaeger.
3 – South Africa’s Retief Goosen, 55, a two-time U.S. Open champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member, won for the third time on PGA TOUR Champions at The Galleri Classic.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2,465
|2
|Wyndham Clark
|1,555
|3
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,220
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|1,217
|5
|Sahith Theegala
|1,103
|6
|Matthieu Pavon
|987
|7
|Byeong Hun An
|948
|8
|Chris Kirk
|916
|9
|Ludvig Åberg
|893
|10
|Stephan Jaeger
|862
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.