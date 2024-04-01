WiretoWire: Stephan Jaeger earns maiden PGA TOUR title in Texas

Stephan Jaeger was undeterred. A six-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, Jaeger knew he had what it took to win on the PGA TOUR. If he did the right things, it would come eventually. Now, 135 starts later, the 34-year-old German has his maiden PGA TOUR title. And he did it in style. Jaeger outlasted world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in Sunday’s final group, shooting 67 to win the Texas Children’s Houston Open by one stroke. Jaeger made four birdies on the front nine and finished with nine consecutive pars. Scheffler missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that would have forced a playoff. Jaeger earned 500 FedExCup points with the victory, moving to No. 10 in the season-long standings. He earned a spot in the Masters in two weeks, along with exemptions into the PGA Championship, The Sentry and the remaining 2024 Signature Events. “I always say winning golf tournaments is not going to make us happy, but it sure as hell feels really good,” Jaeger said. “That feeling we chase for a lot of times over our careers. To be able to share that with the most important people in your world is amazing.”