Stephan Jaeger wins maiden PGA TOUR title in late father’s honor

Mitchell and Jaeger were high school teammates at the Baylor School in Tennessee (along with Harris English), and Jaeger’s talent was on display from the first day, literally. As the story goes, Jaeger showed up in Chattanooga – jet-lagged, speaking minimal English – and beat his Baylor School teammates across 36 holes at The Honors Course. “It was our first tournament of the year, and I had played that golf course hundreds of times growing up in Chattanooga,” remembered Mitchell. “I think I shot 78-81, maybe even worse. We didn’t know if he was going to shoot 110 or what … and shot 74, and the next round was 68.”