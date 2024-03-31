PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Points and Payouts: Stephan Jaeger wins $1.64 million, 500 FedExCup points in Houston

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf

    Stephan Jaeger is the Scottie Scheffler slayer.

    As it often does, it boiled down to the penultimate stroke of the Texas Children’s Houston Open. With a conversion from just outside five feet, Scheffler would have forced a playoff, but the putt veered left. That left Jaeger as the champion, thus ending Scheffler’s winning streak at two.

    It’s Jaeger’s first PGA TOUR victory in 135 career starts. He’s in his fifth season as a member. Despite that and some wobble upon arrival to Memorial Park Golf Course, the 34-year-old was +5000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. That was tied for 12th-shortest in the field of 144.

    Recapping the detail of what you already knew in general, Scheffler was a heavy favorite at just +275, but he settles as one of five runners-up. More on the rest in a moment.

    Dating back to Scheffler’s victory at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, he’s prevailed four times on the PGA TOUR. So, while he’s most definitely the world’s top talent right now, contrary to understandable belief he doesn’t win every time he pegs it, but Jaeger is just the third to break through in a field with Scheffler in it in the interim.

    Jaeger easily was the shortest of the three on BetMGM’s board. Kurt Kitayama was +20000 when he won the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, while then-amateur Nick Dunlap was +40000 to prevail at The American Express two months ago.

    With an 8-under 62 in his second round in Houston, defending champion Tony Finau matched the course record that he already had shared with Scheffler. Finau backpedaled with a third-round 72 before recovering for a Sunday 66. He’d land among the quintet at T2. At +2200, he was fifth-shortest to win.

    Last week’s defending champion of the Valspar Championship, Taylor Moore, also shared second place in Houston. He was +5500 pre-tournament. The other two T2s will remain non-winners on the PGA TOUR for at least another week – Thomas Detry (+6600) and Alejandro Tosti (+30000).

    In both his previous two starts, Wyndham Clark was victimized by Scheffler and placed second. At +1200 to win, Clark was second-shortest at Memorial Park and finished T31.

    NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.

    POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
    1Stephan Jaeger (+5000)268/ -12500.000$1,638,000.00
    T2Thomas Detry (+6600)269/ -11167.000$553,735.00
    T2Tony Finau (+2200)269/ -11167.000$553,735.00
    T2Taylor Moore (+5500)269/ -11167.000$553,735.00
    T2Scottie Scheffler (+275)269/ -11167.000$553,735.00
    T2Alejandro Tosti (+30000)269/ -11167.000$553,735.00
    T7Max Greyserman (+15000)270/ -1082.500$276,412.50
    T7Billy Horschel (+5000)270/ -1082.500$276,412.50
    T7Aaron Rai (+5000)270/ -1082.500$276,412.50
    T7David Skinns (+30000)270/ -1082.500$276,412.50
    T11Akshay Bhatia (+6000)271/ -965.000$211,575.00
    T11Nick Dunlap (+15000)271/ -965.000$211,575.00
    T11Alex Noren (+3300)271/ -965.000$211,575.00
    T14Tom Hoge (+4500)272/ -855.000$166,075.00
    T14Mackenzie Hughes (+5000)272/ -855.000$166,075.00
    T14Davis Riley (+20000)272/ -855.000$166,075.00
    T17Erik Barnes (+20000)273/ -748.000$134,225.00
    T17Si Woo Kim (+3000)273/ -748.000$134,225.00
    T17Victor Perez (+10000)273/ -748.000$134,225.00
    T17Chad Ramey (+22500)273/ -748.000$134,225.00
    T21Jacob Bridgeman (+15000)274/ -637.429$88,725.00
    T21Cam Davis (+8000)274/ -637.429$88,725.00
    T21Joe Highsmith (+25000)274/ -637.429$88,725.00
    T21Nate Lashley (+12500)274/ -637.429$88,725.00
    T21Matti Schmid (+10000)274/ -637.429$88,725.00
    T21Davis Thompson (+9000)274/ -637.429$88,725.00
    T21Gary Woodland (+15000)274/ -637.429$88,725.00
    T28Harry Hall (+30000)275/ -529.500$65,065.00
    T28Justin Lower (+20000)275/ -529.500$65,065.00
    T28Sahith Theegala (+2000)275/ -529.500$65,065.00
    T31Wyndham Clark (+1200)276/ -423.600$54,418.00
    T31Mark Hubbard (+10000)276/ -423.600$54,418.00
    T31Martin Laird (+20000)276/ -423.600$54,418.00
    T31K.H. Lee (+6600)276/ -423.600$54,418.00
    T31Ryan Moore (+10000)276/ -423.600$54,418.00
    T36Joseph Bramlett (+10000)277/ -316.000$39,635.56
    T36Wilson Furr (+50000)277/ -316.000$39,635.56
    T36Ben Griffin (+6600)277/ -316.000$39,635.56
    T36Peter Malnati (+12500)277/ -316.000$39,635.56
    T36J.J. Spaun (+20000)277/ -316.000$39,635.56
    T36Kurt Kitayama (+6600)277/ -316.000$39,635.55
    T36Taylor Pendrith (+15000)277/ -316.000$39,635.55
    T36Ben Silverman (+15000)277/ -316.000$39,635.55
    T36Jhonattan Vegas (+20000)277/ -316.000$39,635.55
    T45Daniel Berger (+10000)278/ -29.250$25,502.75
    T45Bud Cauley (+15000)278/ -29.250$25,502.75
    T45Cameron Champ (+15000)278/ -29.250$25,502.75
    T45Kevin Dougherty (+25000)278/ -29.250$25,502.75
    T45S.H. Kim (+15000)278/ -29.250$25,502.75
    T45Chandler Phillips (+12500)278/ -29.250$25,502.75
    T45Greyson Sigg (+12500)278/ -29.250$25,502.75
    T45Roger Sloan (+40000)278/ -29.250$25,502.75
    T53Ryan Brehm (+100000)279/ -16.325$21,521.50
    T53Austin Cook (+25000)279/ -16.325$21,521.50
    T53Chan Kim (+17500)279/ -16.325$21,521.50
    T53Andrew Novak (+6600)279/ -16.325$21,521.50
    T57Pierceson Coody (+50000)280/ E5.000$20,475.00
    T57Chris Gotterup (+17500)280/ E5.000$20,475.00
    T57Lanto Griffin (+22500)280/ E5.000$20,475.00
    T57Nick Hardy (+25000)280/ E5.000$20,475.00
    T57Beau Hossler (+5000)280/ E5.000$20,475.00
    T57Sam Stevens (+17500)280/ E5.000$20,475.00
    T57Adam Svensson (+8000)280/ E5.000$20,475.00
    T64Tyson Alexander (+25000)281/ 13.800$19,383.00
    T64Harrison Endycott (+35000)281/ 13.800$19,383.00
    T64Michael Kim (+12500)281/ 13.800$19,383.00
    T64Adam Long (+25000)281/ 13.800$19,383.00
    T64Sam Ryder (+12500)281/ 13.800$19,383.00
    T69Scott Gutschewski (+100000)282/ 23.033$18,655.00
    T69Garrick Higgo (+20000)282/ 23.033$18,655.00
    T69Callum Tarren (+50000)282/ 23.033$18,655.00
    T72Sam Bennett (+25000)283/ 3n/a (non-member)$18,200.00
    T72James Hahn (+40000)283/ 32.750$18,200.00
    T74Emilio Gonzalez (+60000)284/ 4n/a (non-member)$17,654.00
    T74Ryan Palmer (+15000)284/ 42.450$17,654.00
    T74Patrick Rodgers (+5500)284/ 42.450$17,654.00
    T74Will Zalatoris (+1800)284/ 42.450$17,654.00
    T78Ryan Fox (+10000)285/ 52.100$17,017.00
    T78Raul Pereda (+100000)285/ 52.100$17,017.00
    T78Dylan Wu (+12500)285/ 52.100$17,017.00
    81Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+30000)286/ 61.900$16,653.00
    82Aaron Baddeley (+15000)287/ 71.800$16,471.00
    83Vincent Norrman (+12500)288/ 81.700$16,289.00

    For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.

    Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.

