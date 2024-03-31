Points and Payouts: Stephan Jaeger wins $1.64 million, 500 FedExCup points in Houston
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Stephan Jaeger is the Scottie Scheffler slayer.
As it often does, it boiled down to the penultimate stroke of the Texas Children’s Houston Open. With a conversion from just outside five feet, Scheffler would have forced a playoff, but the putt veered left. That left Jaeger as the champion, thus ending Scheffler’s winning streak at two.
It’s Jaeger’s first PGA TOUR victory in 135 career starts. He’s in his fifth season as a member. Despite that and some wobble upon arrival to Memorial Park Golf Course, the 34-year-old was +5000 to win pre-tournament at BetMGM. That was tied for 12th-shortest in the field of 144.
Recapping the detail of what you already knew in general, Scheffler was a heavy favorite at just +275, but he settles as one of five runners-up. More on the rest in a moment.
Dating back to Scheffler’s victory at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, he’s prevailed four times on the PGA TOUR. So, while he’s most definitely the world’s top talent right now, contrary to understandable belief he doesn’t win every time he pegs it, but Jaeger is just the third to break through in a field with Scheffler in it in the interim.
Jaeger easily was the shortest of the three on BetMGM’s board. Kurt Kitayama was +20000 when he won the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, while then-amateur Nick Dunlap was +40000 to prevail at The American Express two months ago.
With an 8-under 62 in his second round in Houston, defending champion Tony Finau matched the course record that he already had shared with Scheffler. Finau backpedaled with a third-round 72 before recovering for a Sunday 66. He’d land among the quintet at T2. At +2200, he was fifth-shortest to win.
Last week’s defending champion of the Valspar Championship, Taylor Moore, also shared second place in Houston. He was +5500 pre-tournament. The other two T2s will remain non-winners on the PGA TOUR for at least another week – Thomas Detry (+6600) and Alejandro Tosti (+30000).
In both his previous two starts, Wyndham Clark was victimized by Scheffler and placed second. At +1200 to win, Clark was second-shortest at Memorial Park and finished T31.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cites pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Stephan Jaeger (+5000)
|268/ -12
|500.000
|$1,638,000.00
|T2
|Thomas Detry (+6600)
|269/ -11
|167.000
|$553,735.00
|T2
|Tony Finau (+2200)
|269/ -11
|167.000
|$553,735.00
|T2
|Taylor Moore (+5500)
|269/ -11
|167.000
|$553,735.00
|T2
|Scottie Scheffler (+275)
|269/ -11
|167.000
|$553,735.00
|T2
|Alejandro Tosti (+30000)
|269/ -11
|167.000
|$553,735.00
|T7
|Max Greyserman (+15000)
|270/ -10
|82.500
|$276,412.50
|T7
|Billy Horschel (+5000)
|270/ -10
|82.500
|$276,412.50
|T7
|Aaron Rai (+5000)
|270/ -10
|82.500
|$276,412.50
|T7
|David Skinns (+30000)
|270/ -10
|82.500
|$276,412.50
|T11
|Akshay Bhatia (+6000)
|271/ -9
|65.000
|$211,575.00
|T11
|Nick Dunlap (+15000)
|271/ -9
|65.000
|$211,575.00
|T11
|Alex Noren (+3300)
|271/ -9
|65.000
|$211,575.00
|T14
|Tom Hoge (+4500)
|272/ -8
|55.000
|$166,075.00
|T14
|Mackenzie Hughes (+5000)
|272/ -8
|55.000
|$166,075.00
|T14
|Davis Riley (+20000)
|272/ -8
|55.000
|$166,075.00
|T17
|Erik Barnes (+20000)
|273/ -7
|48.000
|$134,225.00
|T17
|Si Woo Kim (+3000)
|273/ -7
|48.000
|$134,225.00
|T17
|Victor Perez (+10000)
|273/ -7
|48.000
|$134,225.00
|T17
|Chad Ramey (+22500)
|273/ -7
|48.000
|$134,225.00
|T21
|Jacob Bridgeman (+15000)
|274/ -6
|37.429
|$88,725.00
|T21
|Cam Davis (+8000)
|274/ -6
|37.429
|$88,725.00
|T21
|Joe Highsmith (+25000)
|274/ -6
|37.429
|$88,725.00
|T21
|Nate Lashley (+12500)
|274/ -6
|37.429
|$88,725.00
|T21
|Matti Schmid (+10000)
|274/ -6
|37.429
|$88,725.00
|T21
|Davis Thompson (+9000)
|274/ -6
|37.429
|$88,725.00
|T21
|Gary Woodland (+15000)
|274/ -6
|37.429
|$88,725.00
|T28
|Harry Hall (+30000)
|275/ -5
|29.500
|$65,065.00
|T28
|Justin Lower (+20000)
|275/ -5
|29.500
|$65,065.00
|T28
|Sahith Theegala (+2000)
|275/ -5
|29.500
|$65,065.00
|T31
|Wyndham Clark (+1200)
|276/ -4
|23.600
|$54,418.00
|T31
|Mark Hubbard (+10000)
|276/ -4
|23.600
|$54,418.00
|T31
|Martin Laird (+20000)
|276/ -4
|23.600
|$54,418.00
|T31
|K.H. Lee (+6600)
|276/ -4
|23.600
|$54,418.00
|T31
|Ryan Moore (+10000)
|276/ -4
|23.600
|$54,418.00
|T36
|Joseph Bramlett (+10000)
|277/ -3
|16.000
|$39,635.56
|T36
|Wilson Furr (+50000)
|277/ -3
|16.000
|$39,635.56
|T36
|Ben Griffin (+6600)
|277/ -3
|16.000
|$39,635.56
|T36
|Peter Malnati (+12500)
|277/ -3
|16.000
|$39,635.56
|T36
|J.J. Spaun (+20000)
|277/ -3
|16.000
|$39,635.56
|T36
|Kurt Kitayama (+6600)
|277/ -3
|16.000
|$39,635.55
|T36
|Taylor Pendrith (+15000)
|277/ -3
|16.000
|$39,635.55
|T36
|Ben Silverman (+15000)
|277/ -3
|16.000
|$39,635.55
|T36
|Jhonattan Vegas (+20000)
|277/ -3
|16.000
|$39,635.55
|T45
|Daniel Berger (+10000)
|278/ -2
|9.250
|$25,502.75
|T45
|Bud Cauley (+15000)
|278/ -2
|9.250
|$25,502.75
|T45
|Cameron Champ (+15000)
|278/ -2
|9.250
|$25,502.75
|T45
|Kevin Dougherty (+25000)
|278/ -2
|9.250
|$25,502.75
|T45
|S.H. Kim (+15000)
|278/ -2
|9.250
|$25,502.75
|T45
|Chandler Phillips (+12500)
|278/ -2
|9.250
|$25,502.75
|T45
|Greyson Sigg (+12500)
|278/ -2
|9.250
|$25,502.75
|T45
|Roger Sloan (+40000)
|278/ -2
|9.250
|$25,502.75
|T53
|Ryan Brehm (+100000)
|279/ -1
|6.325
|$21,521.50
|T53
|Austin Cook (+25000)
|279/ -1
|6.325
|$21,521.50
|T53
|Chan Kim (+17500)
|279/ -1
|6.325
|$21,521.50
|T53
|Andrew Novak (+6600)
|279/ -1
|6.325
|$21,521.50
|T57
|Pierceson Coody (+50000)
|280/ E
|5.000
|$20,475.00
|T57
|Chris Gotterup (+17500)
|280/ E
|5.000
|$20,475.00
|T57
|Lanto Griffin (+22500)
|280/ E
|5.000
|$20,475.00
|T57
|Nick Hardy (+25000)
|280/ E
|5.000
|$20,475.00
|T57
|Beau Hossler (+5000)
|280/ E
|5.000
|$20,475.00
|T57
|Sam Stevens (+17500)
|280/ E
|5.000
|$20,475.00
|T57
|Adam Svensson (+8000)
|280/ E
|5.000
|$20,475.00
|T64
|Tyson Alexander (+25000)
|281/ 1
|3.800
|$19,383.00
|T64
|Harrison Endycott (+35000)
|281/ 1
|3.800
|$19,383.00
|T64
|Michael Kim (+12500)
|281/ 1
|3.800
|$19,383.00
|T64
|Adam Long (+25000)
|281/ 1
|3.800
|$19,383.00
|T64
|Sam Ryder (+12500)
|281/ 1
|3.800
|$19,383.00
|T69
|Scott Gutschewski (+100000)
|282/ 2
|3.033
|$18,655.00
|T69
|Garrick Higgo (+20000)
|282/ 2
|3.033
|$18,655.00
|T69
|Callum Tarren (+50000)
|282/ 2
|3.033
|$18,655.00
|T72
|Sam Bennett (+25000)
|283/ 3
|n/a (non-member)
|$18,200.00
|T72
|James Hahn (+40000)
|283/ 3
|2.750
|$18,200.00
|T74
|Emilio Gonzalez (+60000)
|284/ 4
|n/a (non-member)
|$17,654.00
|T74
|Ryan Palmer (+15000)
|284/ 4
|2.450
|$17,654.00
|T74
|Patrick Rodgers (+5500)
|284/ 4
|2.450
|$17,654.00
|T74
|Will Zalatoris (+1800)
|284/ 4
|2.450
|$17,654.00
|T78
|Ryan Fox (+10000)
|285/ 5
|2.100
|$17,017.00
|T78
|Raul Pereda (+100000)
|285/ 5
|2.100
|$17,017.00
|T78
|Dylan Wu (+12500)
|285/ 5
|2.100
|$17,017.00
|81
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+30000)
|286/ 6
|1.900
|$16,653.00
|82
|Aaron Baddeley (+15000)
|287/ 7
|1.800
|$16,471.00
|83
|Vincent Norrman (+12500)
|288/ 8
|1.700
|$16,289.00
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.