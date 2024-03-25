WiretoWire: Malnati ends drought at Valspar
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Peter Malnati waited nearly nine years for this moment and cherished every second of it. Malnati earned his second PGA TOUR title Sunday at the Valspar Championship, closing in 4-under 67 for a 12-under total at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course. He finished two strokes clear of Cameron Young, who notched his seventh TOUR runner-up finish without a victory. Young’s day will come, but Sunday belonged to Malnati, 36, who plays with a fearless buoyancy but had admittedly struggled with doubts regarding his chances of winning again. Malnati’s first TOUR win came at the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship; he and wife Alicia didn’t have kids back then. Now they’re a family of four, with sons Hatcher and Dash sharing the moment greenside once their dad’s victory became official. With the victory, he earns a spot in his first Masters and this year’s remaining Signature Events. He’s now fully exempt on TOUR through 2026 and moves to No. 16 on the season-long FedExCup standings. And he’s forever a conqueror of the Copperhead’s famed “Snake Pit.”
Everything's bigger in Texas
Following the completion of the Florida Swing, the PGA TOUR heads to the Lone Star State for a Texas two-step of tournaments before the first major championship of the year, beginning with the Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. A typical fall staple on TOUR, this year’s iteration of the event moves to springtime with a star-studded field that includes world No. 1 and Texas native Scottie Scheffler, returning from both back-to-back wins on TOUR and back-to-back PLAYERS Championship victories. Wyndham Clark, coming the strength of two consecutive second-place finishes, also heads to Houston, along with defending champion Tony Finau. The winner of the Texas Children's receives 500 FedExCup points.
Video of the week
PGA TOUR Originals: Swing By with Jason Kennedy presented by TruGreen
Mic check
“It’s hard, and in the nine years since my last win, it’s gotten a lot harder too.” - Peter Malnati after his first win in 3,058 days at the Valspar Championship.
By the numbers
4 – Clay Feagler won the Bupa Championship, PGA TOUR Americas’ inaugural opener, after the fourth hole in a playoff on Sunday.
7 – Padraig Harrington earned his seventh victory on PGA TOUR Champions with his win at the Hoag Classic Newport Beach.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2,298.00
|2
|Wyndham Clark
|1,531.27
|3
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,220.04
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|1,217.33
|5
|Sahith Theegala
|1,073.70
|6
|Matthieu Pavon
|986.563
|7
|Byeong Hun An
|947.579
|8
|Chris Kirk
|915.625
|9
|Ludvig Åberg
|892.667
|10
|Nick Taylor
|817.725
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.