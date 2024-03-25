PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

WiretoWire: Malnati ends drought at Valspar

2 Min Read

Wire to Wire

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Peter Malnati waited nearly nine years for this moment and cherished every second of it. Malnati earned his second PGA TOUR title Sunday at the Valspar Championship, closing in 4-under 67 for a 12-under total at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course. He finished two strokes clear of Cameron Young, who notched his seventh TOUR runner-up finish without a victory. Young’s day will come, but Sunday belonged to Malnati, 36, who plays with a fearless buoyancy but had admittedly struggled with doubts regarding his chances of winning again. Malnati’s first TOUR win came at the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship; he and wife Alicia didn’t have kids back then. Now they’re a family of four, with sons Hatcher and Dash sharing the moment greenside once their dad’s victory became official. With the victory, he earns a spot in his first Masters and this year’s remaining Signature Events. He’s now fully exempt on TOUR through 2026 and moves to No. 16 on the season-long FedExCup standings. And he’s forever a conqueror of the Copperhead’s famed “Snake Pit.”

    Everything's bigger in Texas

    Following the completion of the Florida Swing, the PGA TOUR heads to the Lone Star State for a Texas two-step of tournaments before the first major championship of the year, beginning with the Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. A typical fall staple on TOUR, this year’s iteration of the event moves to springtime with a star-studded field that includes world No. 1 and Texas native Scottie Scheffler, returning from both back-to-back wins on TOUR and back-to-back PLAYERS Championship victories. Wyndham Clark, coming the strength of two consecutive second-place finishes, also heads to Houston, along with defending champion Tony Finau. The winner of the Texas Children's receives 500 FedExCup points.

    Video of the week


    PGA TOUR Originals: Swing By with Jason Kennedy presented by TruGreen




    Mic check

    “It’s hard, and in the nine years since my last win, it’s gotten a lot harder too.” - Peter Malnati after his first win in 3,058 days at the Valspar Championship.

    By the numbers

    4 Clay Feagler won the Bupa Championship, PGA TOUR Americas’ inaugural opener, after the fourth hole in a playoff on Sunday.

    7 – Padraig Harrington earned his seventh victory on PGA TOUR Champions with his win at the Hoag Classic Newport Beach.

    Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10

    RANKPLAYERPOINTS
    1Scottie Scheffler2,298.00
    2Wyndham Clark1,531.27
    3Hideki Matsuyama1,220.04
    4Xander Schauffele1,217.33
    5Sahith Theegala1,073.70
    6Matthieu Pavon986.563
    7Byeong Hun An947.579
    8Chris Kirk915.625
    9Ludvig Åberg892.667
    10Nick Taylor817.725

    The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.