WiretoWire: Malnati ends drought at Valspar

Peter Malnati waited nearly nine years for this moment and cherished every second of it. Malnati earned his second PGA TOUR title Sunday at the Valspar Championship, closing in 4-under 67 for a 12-under total at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course. He finished two strokes clear of Cameron Young, who notched his seventh TOUR runner-up finish without a victory. Young’s day will come, but Sunday belonged to Malnati, 36, who plays with a fearless buoyancy but had admittedly struggled with doubts regarding his chances of winning again. Malnati’s first TOUR win came at the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship; he and wife Alicia didn’t have kids back then. Now they’re a family of four, with sons Hatcher and Dash sharing the moment greenside once their dad’s victory became official. With the victory, he earns a spot in his first Masters and this year’s remaining Signature Events. He’s now fully exempt on TOUR through 2026 and moves to No. 16 on the season-long FedExCup standings. And he’s forever a conqueror of the Copperhead’s famed “Snake Pit.”