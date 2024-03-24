Breakthrough TOUR title eludes Cameron Young once again

Young shared fifth place into the final round at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course, but he surged into serious contention with birdies on Nos. 11, 12 and 14 on a Sunday defined by leaderboard volatility. He shared the lead with Peter Malnati (11-under) with two holes to play Sunday, facing an 18-foot birdie try at the par-3 17th hole. But Young missed, Malnati made birdie in the group behind, and Young pulled his tee shot well left at the par-4 finishing hole – leading to a nearly stifled angle for his approach where he did well to get onto the green, but then three-putted from 51 feet. Malnati closed with a par for a two-stroke victory at 12-under 272.