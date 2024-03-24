Robby Shelton cards epic 258-yard albatross at Valspar Championship

Shelton striped a hybrid from the center of the fairway; the shot landed on the front of the green and took two short hops to slow just enough to hit the flagstick, a few inches above ground level, and drop in for golf’s rarest of birds. He first wondered if the ball would finish over the green, but based on the crowd's noise he knew it had dropped, marking a "very cool" moment for the eight-year pro from Mobile, Alabama.