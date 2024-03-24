Robby Shelton cards epic 258-yard albatross at Valspar Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Robby Shelton won’t win the Valspar Championship, but he authored perhaps the shot of the week Sunday at the par-5 14th hole, electrifying the Tampa-area fans in the process.
Shelton holed out for albatross from 258 yards, moving from 2-over to 1-under on Sunday’s final round at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course with one swing. It’s the 139th albatross of the PGA TOUR’s modern era (since 1983). He finished with 1-over 72 for a tournament total of 2-under 282.
Nonetheless, it marks a life memory as Shelton's first albatross on TOUR – and in any competition. He had previously made one on his childhood home course (at age 15 or 16) and one in a college event's practice round, he said Sunday.
Shelton striped a hybrid from the center of the fairway; the shot landed on the front of the green and took two short hops to slow just enough to hit the flagstick, a few inches above ground level, and drop in for golf’s rarest of birds. He first wondered if the ball would finish over the green, but based on the crowd's noise he knew it had dropped, marking a "very cool" moment for the eight-year pro from Mobile, Alabama.
"It was a perfect hybrid," Shelton said afterward. "My caddie Matt (Hauser), he was like, 'It's just a perfect club.' We finally got to go for it for the first time all week. I hit a great shot, honestly; it was right where I wanted to hit it. Didn't think it would go in, but it was a nice, nice 2 to help the scorecard."
Robby Shelton cards the ultra-rare albatross on No. 14 at Valspar
Shelton’s is the second albatross in tournament history (in the 2019 Valspar's opening round, Russell Knox made 2 on the par-5 11th). Making the shot even more impressive: the hole location was tucked on the green’s left side, near a bunker which Shelton’s ball cleared with only a few yards to spare.
The University of Alabama alum began the day in a tie for 27th at 3-under total, but he lost ground with a 3-over 39 on the front nine Sunday. Shelton began the back nine with three straight pars, then chipped in for birdie at the par-3 13th before moving into red figures on the day with one sweet swing. He made bogey on Nos. 15 and 18 to finish over par for the day.
This marks the third albatross on TOUR this season, joining Jake Knapp (The American Express, Round 2, No. 11) and Shane Lowry (Farmers Insurance Open, Round 4, No. 6).
Shelton entered the week at No. 145 on the FedExCup standings with four made cuts in seven starts. His season-best finish to date is a T25 at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.