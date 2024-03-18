WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler goes back-to-back

The champion weathered several challenges this week including a neck injury that required mid-round treatment Friday , leaving Scheffler to contemplate whether a WD was in the cards. Scheffler, 27, surged into a tie for the lead Sunday with a front-nine 31 , including a 92-yard, hole-out eagle at the tricky par-4 fourth, then recorded three more birdies before staving off late challenges from the trio of runners-up, each of whom could force a playoff with a birdie on the 72nd hole. Scheffler has now gone back-to-back on TOUR, adding THE PLAYERS to last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and he’s now an eight-time TOUR winner overall. The golf world is his oyster. Why stop now?