WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler goes back-to-back
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Across the first 49 editions of THE PLAYERS Championship, no player had successfully defended a title. That changed this week. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carded a final-round, 8-under 64 at TPC Sawgrass’ THE PLAYERS Stadium Course for a 20-under 268, making up a five-stroke deficit on Sunday to earn a one-stroke win over Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele. Scheffler's 8-under 64 was the lowest final-round score by a winner at THE PLAYERS Championship since Davis Love III conquered the Stadium Course in 2003.
The champion weathered several challenges this week including a neck injury that required mid-round treatment Friday, leaving Scheffler to contemplate whether a WD was in the cards. Scheffler, 27, surged into a tie for the lead Sunday with a front-nine 31, including a 92-yard, hole-out eagle at the tricky par-4 fourth, then recorded three more birdies before staving off late challenges from the trio of runners-up, each of whom could force a playoff with a birdie on the 72nd hole. Scheffler has now gone back-to-back on TOUR, adding THE PLAYERS to last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and he’s now an eight-time TOUR winner overall. The golf world is his oyster. Why stop now?
Who can charm the snake pit?
Following the 50th edition of THE PLAYERS Championship, the PGA TOUR heads to the Gulf Coast for its final stop in the Florida Swing at the Valspar Championship. The TOUR’s best will once again take on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, just outside of Tampa. The Copperhead Course has earned a reputation as one of the toughest tests on TOUR, with its finishing stretch of three holes earning the name “The Snake Pit” due to its ferocity.
Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and two-time Valspar winner Sam Burns headline a strong field that also includes Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, Daniel Berger, Tony Finau and Min Woo Lee. The winner of the Valspar Championship will receive 500 FedExCup points.
Video of the week
Wyndham Clark’s heartbreaking lip-out on the 72nd hole at THE PLAYERS
Mic check
“When you’re behind the 8-ball, you just have to stand up there and say, ‘F--- it,’ and you’ve just got to swing away." — Joel Dahmen on improving from a first-round 74 at THE PLAYERS to shoot 67-67-68 and finish T11, his best of the season.
By the numbers
16 – The inaugural season of PGA TOUR Americas tees off at the first Bupa Championship at Tulum. The 16-event schedule takes place from March 21-24, at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico.
27 – Sam Ryder made 27 birdies for the week at THE PLAYERS, setting the record for most birdies in a tournament at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course.
18 – During the final round of THE PLAYERS, the famed 17th hole relinquished just four birdies, the lowest total of the week, while a tournament-high 18 shots found the water.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2,298
|2
|Wyndham Clark
|1,531
|3
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,220
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|1,121
|5
|Sahith Theegala
|1,074
|6
|Matthieu Pavon
|987
|7
|Byeong Hun An
|948
|8
|Chris Kirk
|916
|9
|Ludvig Åberg
|893
|10
|Brian Harman
|815
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.