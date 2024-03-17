Scottie Scheffler rallies with front-nine 31 on Sunday, chases back-to-back PLAYERS titles

Scheffler began Sunday’s final round at 12-under, five back of 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele, but the Texan gained two strokes at the tricky par-4 fourth hole, holing a wedge from 92 yards. He added an 18-foot birdie at No. 5 and back-to-back birdies at Nos. 8 and 9, draining putts from 16 and 11 feet respectively. He turned in 5-under 31, moving into a share of the lead at the time at 17-under with Schauffele and Wyndham Clark (both in the final group, playing No. 7 at the time).