WiretoWire: Jake Knapp’s time to shine in Mexico

Jake Knapp might be golf’s most interesting man. The UCLA alum spent eight years across the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Canada before earning his first PGA TOUR card – including time as a bouncer at a California nightclub to help pay bills and keep his dream afloat. The last three letters of Knapp’s Instagram handle (@knapptime_ltd) stand for “living the dream,” and Knapp’s golf dream crystallized Sunday at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Knapp battled an uneven driver Sunday (hitting just two of 13 fairways) to an even-par 71, good for a 19-under total at Vidanta Vallarta and a two-stroke win over Finland’s Sami Valimaki . In just his fifth TOUR start as a member, Knapp earned 500 FedExCup points and secured exempt TOUR status through 2026 and spots in this year’s PLAYERS, Masters and PGA Championship, among other perks. The long-hitting, easygoing Californian has gleaned insight from sources including a mental coach he met while working security at a wedding, an Anaheim Ducks executive and even the Chinese Bamboo Tree parable in his journey to the PGA TOUR. It all came together on a roller-coaster Sunday in Mexico, and after putting out on the 72nd hole, he looked to the sky and saluted his late grandfather Gordon Bowles, whose initials are inscribed on a tattoo below his left bicep. Bowles died of cancer last year, but Knapp still sends him a text after each round. Safe to say he’ll remember Sunday’s message forever.