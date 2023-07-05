Korn Ferry Tour adds Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro to annual schedule

“It is a great pleasure to come back to Olivos Golf Club for the 117 Visa Open de Argentina presented by Macro, now as part of the Korn Ferry Tour”, added Andres Schonbaum, president of the Asociacion Argentina de Golf. “Olivos Golf Club is one of the best and most competitive golf courses in the country, it has held this tournament for eleven times and has a history of great champions. Without a doubt, it will be a great venue for players and spectators. I would like to highlight the great relationship that we have with the PGA TOUR for over ten years and all the work that we have collectively done to transition this event from PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to the Korn Ferry Tour”.