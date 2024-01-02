WiretoWire: Opening Drive at The Sentry
New calendar season kicks off in Maui
For the first time in a decade, the PGA TOUR season returns to a calendar year. And to kick off the 2024 campaign, all the stars head to Maui, Hawaii, for The Sentry (formerly Tournament of Champions). The Plantation Course at Kapalua, which was spared from the devastating island fires in August, will host a 59-player field— the largest in tournament history — featuring TOUR winners and all those inside the top 50 from the 2023 FedExCup standings.
The Sentry marks the first of 36 Regular Season tournaments and the first of eight Signature Events, with boosted purses and FedExCup points to play for. Twenty-one of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will tee it up at the Kapalua Resort, headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and FedExCup Champion Viktor Hovland.
Opening Drive: Preview 2024 Storylines
The PGA TOUR celebrates the start of a new year with Opening Drive, a two-week kickoff to the 2024 season. Players are refreshed and ready to shine, and they’ll need to bring their best from the start because of the season’s condensed time frame. Preview the U.S. and International Presidents Cup Teams, major championship storylines, 24 players under age 24 to watch, players ready to make the leap and FedExCup takeaways from 1,000 simulations of the 2024 PGA TOUR season.
Video of the week
Nine players with big goals in 2024
Mic check
“(Hawaii is) somewhere that my family loves, I love. ... We’re going to want to win, go out there and just have a really good time.” — Collin Morikawa, who has family roots in Maui, on playing The Sentry
By the numbers
3 - The PGA TOUR season kicks off in three days in Maui, Hawaii, at The Sentry
48 - Read these 48 fun facts about Tiger Woods in celebration of his 48th birthday.
24 - Will Viktor Hovland win a major championship? Can Rory McIlroy snag his elusive fifth Major? Follow 24 different storylines in 2024.