WiretoWire: Opening Drive at The Sentry

For the first time in a decade, the PGA TOUR season returns to a calendar year. And to kick off the 2024 campaign, all the stars head to Maui, Hawaii, for The Sentry (formerly Tournament of Champions). The Plantation Course at Kapalua, which was spared from the devastating island fires in August , will host a 59-player field — the largest in tournament history — featuring TOUR winners and all those inside the top 50 from the 2023 FedExCup standings.