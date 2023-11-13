WiretoWire: Villegas a winner again

Camilo Villegas immediately looked to the sky after putting out to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday, his first PGA TOUR title since 2014. A lot has changed for Villegas since that last victory, both good and bad. It’s his first win as a husband and father, and it’s his first win since losing his daughter Mia at just 22 months in July 2020, after she battled tumors on her brain and spine. Villegas has been through the gamut both on and off the course, and he emerged as the triumphant champion at Port Royal Golf Course; the Colombian carded 24 under at Port Royal Golf Course for a two-stroke victory over Alex Noren . Villegas, 41, has seen a dramatic change of competitive fortune in the past two weeks. He was signed up to play next week at Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, then he finished runner-up at the World Wide Technology Championship to jump from 223rd to 147th in the FedExCup Fall standings. He one-upped himself in Bermuda, moving to 75th in the FedExCup and cementing PGA TOUR exempt status through 2025. The only thing missing was Mia, but she was there in spirit. She always will be. “I’ve got my little one up there watching it, smiling,” Villegas said afterward. “She’s where she needs to be after a long fight.”

