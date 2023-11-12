Steve Stricker caps off record-setting year with Charles Schwab Cup title

Stricker now has won seven senior majors, tying him with Hale Irwin for fourth all-time. The fiery competitor that lives inside of Stricker still wants to measure his game against those younger stars that he has captained on winning U.S. Presidents Cup (2017) and Ryder Cup teams (2021). Stricker’s victory at the KitchenAid Senior PGA gets him to Southern Hills (Tulsa, Oklahoma) for the PGA Championship in May. And his three-shot triumph over David Toms at the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone earned him a spot in THE PLAYERS in March. He has appeared at THE PLAYERS only once since 2018. It was a goal to get back.