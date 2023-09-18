WiretoWire: Theegala thrills in maiden TOUR title

Sahith Theegala was not going to let this one get away. The rising PGA TOUR star has had a couple near-misses over his first two seasons, but heading into the final round of the Fortinet Championship with a two-shot lead, in his beloved California, with three dozen friends and family cheering his every move, he broke through for his first victory on TOUR. The last time Theegala was on the golf course, he made a late bogey at the BMW Championship to miss qualifying for the TOUR Championship by one measly spot in the FedExCup standings. That disappointment gave him the inspiration that he needed to get back to work and compete in the fall, even though he didn’t need to. The 25-year-old opened the final round at Silverado Resort by making three birdies in his first five holes to extend his lead and then never looked back. There were a couple bogeys mixed in there, including one on the last hole, but they were outweighed by the brilliant birdies. After missing the par-4 14th fairway well to the left, Theegala muscled a wedge to 20 feet and then calmly rolled in the left-to-right breaker, first pumped and watched his family go berserk. He shot 68-64-67-68 for a 21-under 267 total and to tie the tournament record set by Stewart Cink two years ago. Korean S.H. Kim finished in second place, two shots back, and Australian Cam Davis was third. With the win, Theegala earned $1.51 million .