Pontus Nyholm leads Simmons Bank Open after bogey-free 65 on Friday

Pontus Nyholm on what he’s learned from being in contention in the past… “I think I learned a lot from Chile where I was in contention after 63 holes. I wasn't looking at leaderboards and I shot like even on the front, and I thought I was falling behind and I was actually still in the lead. Started chasing pins and whatnot on the back nine and just put myself in bad positions and made some bad mistakes that cost me.