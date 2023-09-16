Pontus Nyholm leads Simmons Bank Open after bogey-free 65 on Friday
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Things to Know
- Pontus Nyholm cards a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Friday to hold a one-stroke lead over a trio of players
- Nyholm secures the second 36-hole solo lead of his career, first of the season (previous best 36-hole position this season: T2/Astara Chile Classic/finished T18)
- Tennessee native Scott Stevens, one of two 18-hole co-leaders, birdied his final two holes on Friday to card 3-under 69 to stand T2 and one stroke off the lead
- Thomas Walsh and Spencer Levin carded matching 8-under 64s, the lowest single-round score through 36 holes
- Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation is the second of four events in the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Finals
- The 36-hole cut was made Friday at 3-under par with 69 players advancing to the weekend
- Third-round pairings will run from 7:40 a.m. through 9:47 a.m. off the first and 10th tee
Second-Round Lead Notes
2. Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win Simmons Bank Open (Austin Smotherman/2021; James Driscoll/2016)
4. Second-round leaders/co-leaders to win on Tour in 2023 (David Skinns/Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club; Paul Barjon/Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS; Nicholas Lindheim/The Ascendant presented by Blue; Chan Kim/Albertson Boise Open)
Pontus Nyholm (First/-10)
- Cards bogey-free 7-under 65, totaling 10-under 134 for a one-stroke lead
- Seven birdies came at three par 4s (Nos. 1, 14, 16), two par 5s (Nos. 2, 7) and two par 3s (Nos. 13, 15)
- Holds second 36-hole lead/co-lead of his career in 48th start (first/2022 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank/finished T21)
- Making 23rd start of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season, making 15 cuts and highlighted by a T14 at The Panama Championship
- Entered the week at No. 79 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List
- A Sweden native who played collegiately at Campbell University before turning professional in 2021
- First earned Korn Ferry Tour membership ahead of the 2022 season via T29 finish at Final Stage of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament
- Recorded five top-25s in 24 starts in 2022, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Veritex Bank Championship and finished No. 50 in the standings to maintain membership for 2023
Quotables
Pontus Nyholm on what he’s learned from being in contention in the past… “I think I learned a lot from Chile where I was in contention after 63 holes. I wasn't looking at leaderboards and I shot like even on the front, and I thought I was falling behind and I was actually still in the lead. Started chasing pins and whatnot on the back nine and just put myself in bad positions and made some bad mistakes that cost me.
“So instead of getting stressed over whatever, someone might go out and shoot 59 tomorrow, you never know. I'm just going to come out here and play as good as I can and we'll see.”
Nyholm on heading into the weekend with the 36-hole lead… “Yeah, it feels good. I've been there a few times and haven't really been able to get it done. Learned some lessons from those times and hopefully I can use that this weekend and shoot some good scores.”
Michael Johnsonon a 5-under second round… “Pretty patient today. Made a couple putts early and that always helps kind of, not settle the nerves, but not ‑‑ I don't have to be as aggressive when I don't need to be. Played pretty patient, like I said. I only was aggressive from 8‑iron down. I played the par 5s pretty conservatively, hit some good wedge shots.
“I was telling my caddie, anytime you make the turn on Friday and you're not even thinking about the cut line, I think it just mentally helps you. The reality is a lot of times you're just trying to make the cut and have a good week.”
Notes
- Four Korn Ferry Tour winners sit T7 or higher after 36 holes: Grayson Murray (T2/-9), T.J. Vogel (T5/-8), Pierceson Coody (T7/-9) and Paul Barjon (T7/-9)
- Murray bogeyed his final hole on Friday to sit one stroke behind Nyholm and sits inside the top 10 after 36 holes for the third time this season (T3/UNC Health Championship/finished T3; T8/AdventHealth Championship/won)
- Korn Ferry Tour winnerVogel (T5/-8) stands inside the top 10 for the first time after any round this season (previous best 36-hole position of the season: T24/NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank/finished T42)
- Rookie Mason Andersen (T5/-8) stands higher than T10 through 36 holes for the fifth time in his 23 Tour starts
- Coody, three-time Korn Ferry Tour champion, is seeking his third win of the 2023 season following a 4-under 68 and sits three strokes off the lead
- Evan Harmeling (T54/-3), ranked No. 92 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, played his final five holes in 6-under par including a hole-out eagle to make the cut on the number
- Non-member Spencer Cross (T15/-6) makes the cut after a 2-under 70 on Friday