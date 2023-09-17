Grayson Murray wins Simmons Bank Open, secures PGA TOUR status for 2024

• Three of the last four Korn Ferry Tour events were won by three strokes; there was only one event decided by three-plus strokes in the first 20 events of the season (Rhein Gibson/Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard/won by four strokes)

• Grayson Murray (1st/-17) birdies four of the final five holes and becomes the second winner this season to finish with back-to-back birdies (Roger Sloan/Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank/birdie-birdie finish and won by one stroke)

• Murray joins Pierceson Coody, Chan Kim, and Ben Kohles (two wins apiece) as the fourth multi-time winner on Tour this season

• Carter Jenkins (T2/-14) birdies the 72nd hole for a career-high finish which moves him from No. 46 to No. 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List; his previous career-high finish in 33 previous starts on Tour was T5/2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, and he entered the 2023 season without a top-10 in any of his 14 career starts on Tour

• Chris Gotterup (T5/-13) rises from No. 33 to No. 24 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with his 13th top-25 of the season; his only previous week in the top 30 was following the AdventHealth Championship, when he stood 28th

• Gotterup plays his final 13 holes in 5-under par en route to his third top-10 of the season – all of which are top-five finishes (T5/LECOM Suncoast Classic; 4th/NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank)

• Jenkins and Gotterup knocked Cody Blick (No. 29 down to No. 31) and Brett Drewitt (No. 30 down to No. 32) out of the top 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List

• Ben Kohles (T5/-13) logs his seventh top-10 of the season (and third in a row) to strengthen his hold on the No. 1 position on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, increasing his lead over No. 2 Chan Kim (T44/-5) to 233 points

• Rookie Mason Andersen (T2/-14), one of eight players who earned membership for 2023 by advancing through each stage of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament (beginning with pre-qualifying), posts a career-high finish and his third top-10 of the season

• Two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Jamie Lovemark (T2/-14) records his highest finish on the Korn Ferry Tour since April 2021 (T2/2021 MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute) to climb 60 spots on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List

• Four players who began the week outside the top 120 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List moved into the top 120 Sunday afternoon, thus securing spots in the field for next week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, the third event of the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Final